Discredited PS5 leak proves TRUE, as Sony sneaks out official PlayStation info

Infamous message board website 4chan does not have a great reputation in terms of accurate consumer technology leaks, which is why a supposedly official Sony PS5 info dump recently was widely discredited.

The leak, which can be now viewed on Reddit, was incredibly detailed, listing not only when and how the PlayStation 5 was to be revealed, but also how much it was going to cost, when it was going to launch, what PS5 games it would launch with, how its specs compared to the Xbox Series X, as well as info on its slogan, backwards compatibility features and more.

Here is the full list of the, supposedly official, Sony PS5 info from the 4chan leak:

1.) The PS5 will be revealed at a PlayStation Meeting event for the press/media on February 5, 2020.

2.) The PlayStation Meeting will be held at Sony Hall in New York City.

3.) At the PlayStation Meeting the console's design, controller, UI/home screen, specs and features will be revealed.

4.) The PlayStation 5 will be backwards compatible with all PS4 games.

5.) The PS5 will release, worldwide, in October 2020.

6.) The Sony PS5 will cost $499 USD / £449 UK / €449 EU / ¥54,999 JP.

7.) PlayStation 5 specs will be almost on par with Xbox Series X, which will cost $100 more at launch.

8.) Pre-orders for the PS5 will go live after the event on February 5.

9.) Gran Turismo 7, MLB The Show 21, Demon Souls Remastered, Godfall and Legendz are some of the PS5's launch titles.

10.) The PlayStation 5's new slogan, as well as for the brand as a whole, is "IT'S TIME TO PLAY."

As you can see, the supposed leak is far reaching in scope, however, 4chan's less than perfect reputation meant that if the leak was covered, it was covered with a healthy dose of scepticism.

However, as reported by gaming news site PushSquare, it looks like there may very well have been more truth in that 4chan leak than anyone thought. The reason? Well, that official PS5 slogan mentioned in the leak, the "IT'S TIME TO PLAY"... well, it's just suddenly turned up on the official PlayStation Europe Twitter account.

"It's time to play" was stated in the 4chan leak to be the new PS5 slogan. It is now listed on the official PlayStation Europe Twitter account. (Image credit: Sony)

As can be seen in the PlayStation Europe account description, it now leads with "It's time to play", before saying that gamers should "Expect updates on PlayStation, PS4, PS5, PS VR, PlayStation Store and more."

So, that's the official Sony PlayStation Europe Twitter account suddenly leading on the slogan that, just over a week ago, was called as the new slogan for PS5 and the entire PlayStation brand, and mere weeks before the new PlayStation 5 console is supposed to be getting a dramatic reveal in New York City.

Could it have been a lucky guess by a the 4chan poster? Well, absolutely. However, the timing of change certainly seems on face value to add some weight to that discredited leak. And, if the leak was right about the slogan, the big question now is: what else was the leak accurate about?

For example, rumours of a February PlayStation event reveal for the PS5 have been circulating for months, while that $499 price point was called in a leak back in April last year.

Here at T3, while we still feel gamers should approach the 4chan leak with a salt shaker in hand, the smoke is definitely starting to build now around the PS5 and, as they say, there is no smoke without fire. Hopefully that February 5 reveal is accurate, as that means we all have to only wait a couple of more weeks to get our first official look at the next-gen PlayStation 5 console.