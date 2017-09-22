Digging for (rose) gold: Apple discontinued rose gold – and people aren’t happy

It’s no secret that the release of Apple’s iPhone 8 has been overshadowed by its somewhat more expensive counterpart. People eagerly await the arrival of the iPhone X, Apple’s 10th anniversary edition phone, despite the heart-stopping price (a mere £999 / $999).

As ever, many have taken to Twitter, questioning why those buying an iPhone 8 don’t hold back for the X – or simply stick it out with their iPhone7.

However, it seems that even more people have poured their hearts out over the removal of a rose gold coloured iPhone.

The iPhone 8 is available only in ‘gold’ so far, which has sparked outrage and misery on Twitter (although the new 'gold' actually has a rather rose-coloured hue if you ask us).

No rose gold iPhone 8/X?!? pic.twitter.com/kgDTvCHFfPSeptember 13, 2017

iPhone 8+ demo arrived today. "Rose Gold" more like dead salmon. pic.twitter.com/9anPziWkG2September 20, 2017

iPhone 8 doesn't come in rose gold? I'll pass. Will ruin my whole rose gold scheme with my MacBook, Apple Watch, and iPad smh. pic.twitter.com/t97JLY9U7lSeptember 13, 2017

Why iPhone 8 don't have rose gold. Tsk. And size only 64 and 256??? pic.twitter.com/VG6ImD36T8September 14, 2017

So the iPhone 8 isn't gonna have rose Gold?? pic.twitter.com/T1ZgCPv3oESeptember 11, 2017

no rose gold for the iPhone 8? pic.twitter.com/3zZe40tRzESeptember 12, 2017

Perhaps the tech giant will release a rose gold edition at a later date, in order to quell the uproar. As it is only the first day of the iPhone 8’s release, it is likely that Apple will at least wait to assess how well their latest device has been received.

Since the ‘gold’ part hasn’t been entirely removed, it may just be a question of people getting used to the new colour - which, as we said, is quite rosy in appearance.