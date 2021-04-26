Cheap Vizio Dolby Atmos soundbar on sale at Best Buy: $150 off the 5.1.2 channel sound system

Best Buy is offering some sweet deals on Dolby Atmos soundbars on sale, including this must-see $150 price drop on VIZIO's 5.1.2 channel Soundbar system.

On sale for $299.99, VIZIO's 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system is an excellent option for basic home theater setups and an absolute steal at this price.

VIZIO SB36512-F6 5.1.2ch Sundbar System Now: $299.99 | Was: $449.99 | Savings: $150 (33%)

Featuring Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X and a multitude of smart features, this is a proper 5.1 channel sound system at an incredibly affordable price. At $150 cheaper, it's a must buy for anyone looking into a new system.

Offering some of the best soundbars available today, Vizio's latest jump into the "premium" home theater sound space has worked out well so far.

This particular model, the SB36512-F6 (ranked 7th on our list!) offers a great-mid-ranged option for those looking to upgrade their home theater experience. Featuring a 36 inch soundbar paired with two rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer, it offers a complete 5.1.2 channel surround sound system under $500 already.

At this price, it goes to the "must-buy" category for the value it offers. The playback quality is well beyond anything comparable at this price, offering a complete range of HD sound tech and 3D audio at a sub-$300 price tag.

Check out our Vizio 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar review for a deep dive into why this system hits it out of the park at this price.

