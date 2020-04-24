Cheap Celestron telescopes on sale: Save up to 40% on Celestron telescopes and start stargazing today

One of the better side effects of the country being told to stay home is just how much the air quality and visibility has improved. Major cities have always had trouble getting a clear view of our night sky, but with most cars off the road there has been a huge reduction in air pollution, giving way to some awesome views at night.

For those stuck at home with kids, it's tough coming up with new ideas to keep the little ones entertained. It's even tougher thinking of cheap ways to keep them busy. This cheap telescope deal is a great way to get involved with your kids while teaching them about our great, expansive sky. Celestron telescopes are low cost, excellent entry level telescopes suitable for kids and beginners hoping to get a closer look at some of the surrounding planets and stars out in our night sky. (For more options, make sure you check out our guide to the best telescopes right now).

The Celestron telescopes listed below require no tools to setup and come complete with an adjustable yet sturdy tripod. You also get access to Celestron's Starry Night Astronomy software, which includes a 36,000 object database, printable sky maps, and enhanced images and renderings of stars, exoplanets, and galaxies for loads of new things for you and your kids to discover and explore.

This is an excellent chance to grab an affordable yet great quality telescope perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Check out the Celestron telescopes on sale and begin your stargazing journey today!

Celestron Astromaster 70EQ Telescope | Was: $230 | Now: $139 | Save $91 at Newegg.com
An excellent beginners telescope at an outstanding price, the Celestron Astromaster 70EQ telescope is a great way to get involved with the kids at home and keep them learning. Requires no tools to setup, and users receive access to Celestron's Starry Night Astronomy software which includes tons of images, printable sky maps, and more!View Deal

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ Telescope Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Bundle | Was: $139 | Now: $119 | Save $20 at B&H
An excellent beginners telescope at an outstanding price, the Celestron Astromaster 70AZ telescope is a great way to get involved with the kids at home and keep them learning. Requires no tools to setup, and users receive access to Celestron's Starry Night Astronomy software which includes tons of images, printable sky maps, and more!View Deal

Celestron Astromaster Telescope Features

  • Manual German equatorial mount with setting circles to locate and track sky objects
  • Adjustable, full height steel tripod with deluxe accessory tray
  • Quick and easy tool-free setup
  • Access to Starry Night Basic Software which includes a 36,000 object database, printable sky maps, and enhanced images with 3D renderings of stars, exoplanets, and galaxies

