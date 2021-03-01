Cheap soundbar deals: $150 off LG's SN6Y DTS VirtualX 3.1ch soundbar at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering an excellent deal on LG's SN6Y 3.1ch DTS VirtualX compatible surround soundbar system – now on sale for just $246.99.

The deal takes a solid $153 off one of LG's best soundbars – 38% off the normal retail price – and gives shoppers the chance to snag an excellent home theater soundbar at a great price.

LG SN6Y 3.1ch DTS VirtualX Surround Sound Soundbar System Now: $246.99 | Was: $399.99 | Saving: $153 (38%)

With 420 watts of powere paired with DTS Virtual:X tech, LG's SN6Y offers theater quality sound in a compact soundbar package. At this price, this is a deal well worth looking into if you're on the market for a sound system upgrade.View Deal

LG's SN6Y 3.1 channel surround sound soundbar released early 2020 with solid reviews. Offering an excellent range of low-budget and high-performance sound systems and soundbars, LG delivered once again with their SN6Y 3.1 channel DTS Virtual:X 420 watt system.

Hear booming bass, crisp highs and clear mids in your favorite movies and games. Get theater quality sound with 420 watts of power behind the speakers and subwoofer. A system that's both big on sound and big on power, yet compact and space saving for those with tighter space.

For the value, this deal offers an excellent sound system for a great price. You're saving $150 which is more than worth it at this point, seeing as the SN6Y's standard price is already pretty fair. That said, everyone loves saving an extra 38% on anything and this deal does just that.

If you're on the market for a new home theater system, this cheap soudbar deal on LG's SN6Y is definitely worth a look. True audiophiles will probably want to look into a full home theater system for an even better experience, but those of us with smaller abodes or less room can still experience killer sound with a system like this – especially when its $150 off.

