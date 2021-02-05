Cheap soundbar deals: $200 off Sony's Z9F Dolby Atmos soundbar at Amazon

Save $200 on Sony's Z9F Dolby Atmos 3.1 surround sound soundbar system at Amazon this weekend – on sale for just $699.99 for a limited time.

Offering some of the best soundbars on the market, Sony's Z9F steps up the compact surround sound experience with their Dolby Atmos-ready Z9F system.

Sony Z9F Dolby Atmos 3.1 Surround Sound Soundbar System Now: $699.99 | Was: $899.99 | Savings: $200 (22%)

Sony's Z9F soundbar offers an excellent balance of quality, features, and value at this discount. Featuring Dolby Atmos support and 3.1 surround sound, it's an excellent choice for cinephiles in need of a more compact sound system that doesn't sacrifice on performance.View Deal

Soundbars offer a compact and usually more affordable alternative to home theater systems, trading the external speakers for a single bar speaker and subwoofer.

The sacrifice is usually a limit to surround sound channels and sound quality, but Sony's Z9F offers a solid experience for the price tag. The addition $200 off just sweetens the deal enough to be full on worth it.

Featuring support for Dolby Atmos, the latest in 3D audio technology, Sony's Z9F delivers a completely immersive listening experience in movies, TV and gaming. Dolby Atmos supporting content is required of course, but plenty of movies and games are taking advantage of Dolby's next-gen sound tech.

The system itself is a 3.1 channel, so while you won't be blown away by 7.1 surround sound it'll still bring out even the most minute details. On sale for $699, this is one heck of a bargain on a Dolby Atmos sound system. If you're hoping to save some space but still want to have that movie-like experience, this deal is for you.

