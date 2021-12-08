Cheap soundbar deal at Best Buy takes over 50% off this Samsung DTS 2.0 system

Hoping to find a cheap soundbar on sale for the holidays? Thanks to some ongoing deals at Best Buy, there's some excellent offers to check out including this deal that saves $150 on one of Samsung's best 2.1 channel system for the price.

On sale for $129.99, shoppers can head to Best Buy and grab Samsung's HW-A430/ZA 2.1 channel soundbar on sale at one of its best prices in months. It's a great little budget-friendly system that packs quite a punch for its size, offering an excellent option for those who want to keep it simple in their home theater setup.

Samsung HW-A430/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer: was $279.99, now $129.99 at Best Buy Samsung HW-A430/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer: was $279.99, now $129.99 at Best Buy

At over 50% off, this little sound system packs one heck of a punch. It's a great option for space saving setups that don't want to sacrifice on sound quality thanks to DOBLY AUDIO / DTS 2.0.

Offering some of the best soundbars available, Samsung's line of space saving yet powerful systems are the top options for those who want the power of a full size system without the bulk. Thanks to DOLBY AUDIO and DTS 2.0 tech, this little system packs a punch with booming lows, full mids and crisp highs.

The features alone make it worth the standard $280 price tag, but thanks to this deal it becomes a must-buy at over 50% off. For just $130, you can have home theater quality sound with one of the best budget-friendly systems on the market to date. It may not have Dolby Atmos compatibility, but for the price that is easily forgiveable.

It does however include a powerful wireless subwoofer as well as wireless surround sound capabilities, making it a solid choice for those who want great sound quality without the bulk. It's also super easy to setup and features Bluetooth connectivity, so you can hook up your audio and mobile devices to listen to your favorite tracks with exceptional sound quality.

If this option isn't quite what you're after, however, there's plenty of other deals trailing off of Black Friday and rolling into the Christmas season. We've listed some of the best below, so shop on and find yourself the right sound system and the right price.

