Cheap security cameras on sale: $100 off Blink's outdoor wireless 5 cam kit at Best Buy

Best Buy is taking $100 off Blink's outdoor rated wireless security camera system – now on sale for just $279.99.

A solid 26% discount on one of the best security camera kits available, this is an excellent opportunity for any homeowner to get a top-rated wireless security camera system on sale at a great price.

Blink Outdoor 5 Camera Wireless Security Camera System Now: $279.99 | Was: $379.99 | Savings: $100 (26%)

Grab a complete five camera security system on sale now at Best Buy. Easy to setup and an added layer of security any home should have, Blink's outdoor wireless cameras are weather resistant and feature HD 1080p recording, motion sensor notifications, and more. View Deal

Wireless security camera systems are often an inexpensive yet effective way to protect your home. Blink's outdoor camera system is easy to install, easy to setup and weather resistant for continuous outdoor use.

Recording 1080p HD video, these security cameras offer an added layer of security and protection low-res CCTV systems just can't provide. Motion sensor alerts also provide real-time notifications as well, straight to you phone, in the event of a possible intruder.

As far as deals go, this is an easy one. A full 26% off this system saves you $100 right now and essentially gets you two free cameras. These of course can work both in indoor and outdoor settings, but are built for outdoor use so don't be afraid to let them get wet.

The value for the price is unbeatable here, and anyone serious about grabbing a security system for their home should take a look. Blink camera's are solid buys, are quite reliable and tend to work without hassle out of the box. They're also very easy to setup and mount, but Blink offers mounts separately in the event you need them.

