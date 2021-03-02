Cheap security cameras on sale: 33% off Panasonic's HomeHawk wireless security camera

B&H Photo is offering an excellent deal on Panasonic's HomeHawk wireless security camera system that takes 33% off – now on sale for just $179.99 for a limited time.

An easy-to-setup wireless camera system that allows for up to 16 total cameras, this is one of the best security camera systems in this price range.

Panasonic HomeHawk Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System Now: $179.99 | Was: $269.95 | Savings: $89.96 (33%)

Featuring an IP65 rated 720p front door camera and add-on camera, Panasonic's HomeHawk wireless security camera system is an excellent choice for protecting your home. Add up to 16 additional cameras to cover your property on the cheap. View Deal

Panasonic's HomeHawk system offers an excellent entry point into home security systems. While usually just under $300, the system provides a basic setup to cover your front door as well as an area outside of your choice with the additional camera.

The system is IP65 rated, meaning it'll handle the elements with ease. Good for moderate climates and harsher regions, the HomeHawk features rugged housing for long lasting durability. The system also features IR LEDs for night vision recording.

Now that Panasonic's HomeHawk is on sale for $179.99, the value of this package is more than worth the cost. With the ability to connect with up to 16 additional security cameras, you can build upon this system as you see fit to protect your property. The system comes with an access point with over 300 feet of coverage as well.

If you've got a smaller property to cover, such as an apartment or condo, this is an excellent system to grab right now. If you're property is a bit larger, grab this on sale today but be sure to grab some extra cameras on sale as well to make sure you've got your place covered.

