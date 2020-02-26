Cheap OLED TV deal! Get a fantastic 55-inch Philips OLED TV for just £1,099 at Currys while this deal lasts!

If you're looking for a cheap OLED TV bargain, you've clicked on the right link, weary internet traveller. There's currently a fantastic deal to get Philips' excellent 55OLED804 4K OLED set for nearly £400 off until March 4th 2020.

This is a 55-inch set (as the name might give away), with a top-tier OLED panel and high-end image processing. And it has Philips' signature Ambilight tech, which gently spreads the flow of whatever's on-screen to the wall around the TV, and aims to make viewing more immersive.

Most importantly, you can get this TV for just £1,099 right now, instead of £1,489.

Philips 55OLED804 4K TV | Save £390 | Now £1,099 at Currys

This is a 4K OLED set with the punchy colours that Philips' TVs are known for, along with advanced processing thanks to the P5 picture engine. All forms of HDR are supported, including Dolby Vision, and there's a broad range of smart services due its Android TV operating system. There's also Ambilight tech on the top, left and right sides. The deal ends on March 4th 2020.View Deal

As with all OLED TVs, there are ultra-rich black levels that make movie-watching feel deep and sumptuous, while colours pop right off the panel. The Ambilight adds to the effect too – we're fans of Philips' light-spreading tech, and Philips says its own research shows that once people try it, the majority keep wanting TVs with it in.

There's pretty good sound for a thin set, too, and we like Philips' Clear Voice setting, which helps to pump up dialogue in sound mixes where it can get lost.

There's support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG modes of HDR, so every major format is covered. Upscaling to 4K from lower-quality sources is also strong.

This deal is strictly limited-time only, and it's rare to see any OLED TVs get this cheap, let alone one so recent. If you're looking for an upgrade before Euro 2020 (or just to get you through the rest of the winter), it's a stone-cold bargain.