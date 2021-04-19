Cheap LG monitor on sale at Amazon: $100 off the 17" UltraGear 240Hz G-Sync monitor

Amazon is offering a pretty sweet deal on an LG gaming monitor for anyone looking to amp up their PC gaming setup. A solid monitor on sale for 1080p gaming, the 17 inch UltraGear FHD 240Hz G-Sync gaming monitor is receiving a hefty $100 discount for a limited time.

On sale for $299.99, the LG UltraGear 17" 240Hz G-Sync gaming monitor is receiving one of its largest discounts ever. Over 25% off for a limited time, this is a chance to nab a killer G-Sync gaming monitor on sale cheap.

LG UltraGear 17" FHD 240Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor Now: $299.99 | Was: $399.99 | Savings: $100 (25%)

A high performance 240Hz 1080p gaming monitor on sale for this cheap doesn't happen often. While it may not be 4K, the ultra fast response times and 240Hz refresh rate more than make up for it. Besides, you can always downscale in the mean time in exchange for G-Sync compatibility.View Deal

Ranked as some of the best gaming monitors available, LG's UltraGear displays offer high-performance gaming at FHD resolutions. While 4K support isn't native on this model, the G-Sync compatibility along with an ultra high 240Hz refresh rate offer an incredibly smooth gaming experience.

Also, a discount of this size is pretty unheard of when it comes to high refresh rate displays. A 25% price drop is nothing to scoff off when it comes to gaming monitors on sale, especially one of this caliber. If a cheap new gaming monitor on sale is what you're after, this deal is well worth your money.

