Cheap gaming monitor deals: LG 27GL850-B now more affordable than ever

Finding the right gaming monitor is an incredibly important part of the experience – it's literally the way that you can see the games, no matter what your hardware is. After extensive testing to find the best gaming monitors, we think the LG 27GL850-B comes out on top.

The competition for the best gaming monitor is really strong: pretty much every manufacturer on earth makes something that can be used for a gaming rig, whether that's a PS5 (or PS2), Switch Xbox One, or a PC.

The most important factors are refresh rate, colour accuracy, and loads of ports (two HDMI, USB 3, and one DisplayPort in this case).

On all of these fronts, LG's 27GL850-B excels. The 27-inch 2560 x 1440 Nano IPS panel is incredibly crisp and bright, response times are a snappy 1ms, there's a 144Hz refresh rate, the bezel is non-existent, and it can tilt any which way. AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync standards are both supported, too.

The best thing about the 27GL850-B, in our view at least, is the price: it's a very accessible high-end monitor in a crowded field that can often see prices rise into the thousands. The low price frees up money for components (if you PC game) or actual games (if you're a console gamer).

The best LG 27GL850-B monitor deals (US)

LG 27GL850-B | 27-inch (2560 x 1440) | 144Hz refresh | 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 1x USB 3 | $499.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the 27GL850-B with a $50 discount right now, making one of the best value high-end gaming monitors an event better proposition.

The best LG 27GL850-B monitor deals (UK)

LG 27GL850-B | 27-inch (2560 x 1440) | 144Hz refresh | 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 1x USB 3 | £538 at Amazon

UK shoppers sadly don't have access to the same fantastic Amazon deals as US buyers but we still think anything under £600 is worth it for the best gaming monitor money can buy.

