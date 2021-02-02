Cheap laptops under $500: last chance to save $200 on an ASUS 2-in-1 Chromebook

With Best Buy's 24 Hour Flash Sale ending in just a few hours, it's your last chance to grab this ASUS 2-in-1 touch screen Chromebook on sale for under $500. Now $200 off, the ASUS 2-in-1 is on sale for just $329.99.

A solid personal laptop, the ASUS 2-in-1 touch screen Chromebook at this price is an absolute steal. Making for a great home machine, this Chromebook is perfect for web browsing, streaming, connecting with family, you name it.

ASUS 2-in-1 14" Touch Screen Chromebook Now: $329.99 | Was: $529.99 | Savings: $200 (37%)

An excellent deal on a 2-in-1 Chromebook, save $200 on a solid 2-in-1 touch screen home laptop before it's gone. Simple, lightweight, and affordable, this is a great chance to snag a solid laptop under $500.View Deal

There's also some great offers on Lenovo Chromebooks as well. Their AMD-based Chromebook is on sale for just $269 – a solid $60 off the standard price tag. A solid performer with an AMD A6 under the hood, it serves as a great personal home laptop for streaming and web surfing.

There's a solid selection of Chromebooks on sale right now, so head over to see just what type of discounts Best Buy's sale holds. This ASUS is by far one of the best deals today, but you can save quite a bit on Chromebooks and laptops under $500 from Lenovo, ASUS, HP, and other top brands.

