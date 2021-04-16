Cheap Hisense gaming TV on sale: get a 4K Smart TV under $500 at Amazon

Gamers on the hunt for a cheap gaming TV on sale would do well to head over to Amazon, where they'll find a budget-friendly gaming TV under $500 for a limited time.

On sale for $429.99, Amazon is taking $120 off the Hisense H8 Quantum Series 50 inch 4K Smart TV. An all-around solid 4K Smart TV, this display delivers a solid gaming experience on a budget.

Ranked by T3 as one of the best gaming TVs for gamers on a budget, this Hisense 4K Smart TV offers a surprising amount of premium feel and value. Full 4K support along with must-have Smart TV features including voice control come packed in this budget-friendly display, making it a solid performer for basic viewing and as an addition to any smart home.

As a budget-friendly gaming TV, however, this display takes it up a notch with an incredible range of colors, a vibrant display with full HDR support (Dolby Vision HDR10+, HDR10, etc.) as well as Dolby Atmos sound technology. A truly impressive set at this price.

If you're on the market for a cheap TV for your PS5, Xbox or PC, this is a solid option for all three. It delivers an incredible level of detail and features tech TVs triple the price come with. Don't sleep on this one, it won't be around long.

