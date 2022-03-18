Cheap electric scooter deal drops the Razor Power Core E100 to just $145 at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're searching for a cheap electric scooter for kids (or a very small adult), Amazon has an excellent deal going on this weekend you may want to check out. Dropping over $50 off the Razer Power Core E100, riders can grab a solid electric scooter for kids on sale cheap.

On sale for $142.99, the Razer Power Core E100 is a great ride for the price. Taking a solid 29% off the standard $200 price tag, this nets you one of the best electric scooters for kids at an unbeatable price. If you're shopping for a birthday present for the kids, this saves you a good chunk of money in the process.

Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter: was $199.99, now $142.99 ($57 off)

A solid little electric scooter for kids, the Razor Power Core E100 at this price is hard to pass up. With a 60 minute ride time and 11MPH top speed, this is a great (and safe) way to get the young ones on the road.

A solid scooter for the price, the Razor Power Core E100 features a rechargeable 24V battery pack that provides up to 60 minutes of continuous ride time. A solid aluminum deck and all-steel frame ensure this thing holds up on the road, and an easy kick-to-start setup with pneumatic airless tires offer a smooth no-hassle ride.

For the price, most other electric scooters for kids will run a little bit higher if you're going for a ride of this quality. Usually running $200, this deal offers a slick Razor ride for one of its lowest prices ever. If your kids been asking you for an electric scooter, this is a buy well worth your money. It's safe, easy to use and requires minimal maintenance to keep up.

That said, there are some options that you can invest a little more money into which may offer a more heavy-duty setup. If this is purely for your kids entertainment, however, then you'll do well grabbing this Razer scooter on sale. It's one of the cheapest options you'll find right now that offers a decent scooter for the price. However, there's plenty of other options available that are on sale right now below!

