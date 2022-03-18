Cheap electric scooter deal drops the Razor Power Core E100 to just $145 at Amazon

A great electric scooter for kids just dropped to its lowest price in months

cheap electric scooter for kids deal
(Image credit: Razor)
Troy Fleming
By
published

If you're searching for a cheap electric scooter for kids (or a very small adult), Amazon has an excellent deal going on this weekend you may want to check out. Dropping over $50 off the Razer Power Core E100, riders can grab a solid electric scooter for kids on sale cheap.

On sale for $142.99, the Razer Power Core E100 is a great ride for the price. Taking a solid 29% off the standard $200 price tag, this nets you one of the best electric scooters for kids at an unbeatable price. If you're shopping for a birthday present for the kids, this saves you a good chunk of money in the process.

Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter: was $199.99, now $142.99 ($57 off)
A solid little electric scooter for kids, the Razor Power Core E100 at this price is hard to pass up. With a 60 minute ride time and 11MPH top speed, this is a great (and safe) way to get the young ones on the road.

View Deal

A solid scooter for the price, the Razor Power Core E100 features a rechargeable 24V  battery pack that provides up to 60 minutes of continuous ride time. A solid aluminum deck and all-steel frame ensure this thing holds up on the road, and an easy kick-to-start setup with pneumatic airless tires offer a smooth no-hassle ride.

For the price, most other electric scooters for kids will run a little bit higher if you're going for a ride of this quality. Usually running $200, this deal offers a slick Razor ride for one of its lowest prices ever. If your kids been asking you for an electric scooter, this is a buy well worth your money. It's safe, easy to use and requires minimal maintenance to keep up.

That said, there are some options that you can invest a little more money into which may offer a more heavy-duty setup. If this is purely for your kids entertainment, however, then you'll do well grabbing this Razer scooter on sale. It's one of the cheapest options you'll find right now that offers a decent scooter for the price. However, there's plenty of other options available that are on sale right now below!

Razor E100 Electric Scooter
(Red)
1
Razor Power Core E100...
Amazon
$199.99
View Deal
Razor E100 Electric Scooter
2
Razor - E100 Glow Electric...
Best Buy
View Deal
Razor E100 Electric Scooter
3
Razor Razor Power Core E100...
Lowe's
View Deal
Razor E100 Electric Scooter
4
Razor Power Core E100 Kids...
The Home Depot
View Deal
Razor E100 Electric Scooter
5
Razor E100 Electric Scooter
Bass Pro Shops
View Deal
Razor E100 Electric Scooter
6
Power Core E100 Aluminum Deck...
Macy's
View Deal
Low Stock
Razor E100 Electric Scooter
(Pink)
7
Razor E100 Electric Scooter...
Amazon
$199.99
View Deal
Razor E100 Electric Scooter
(Red)
8
Razor E100 Electric Scooter...
Amazon
$159.99
View Deal
Razor E100 Electric Scooter
(Silver)
9
Razor E100 Kids Ride On 24V...
Amazon
View Deal
Razor E100 Electric Scooter
(Purple)
10
Razor E100 Kids Ride On 24V...
Amazon
$189.99
View Deal
Load more deals

TOPICS
Deals
Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

Latest
