Cheap drone deal drops over $110 off the DJI Mavic Mini at Amazon

Amazon is offering up and coming drone pilots on a budget a great deal on a cheap drone for beginners this week. Featuring one of the most popular mini drones to date, it's a deal that saves over 29% on DJI's highly-rated Mavic Mini quadcopter.

Now on sale for $285, the DJI Mavic Mini offers one of the best drones for beginners at a very fair price point. While it may not be a 4K capable drone, it's 2.7K camera features clear enough video recording for the sub-$300 price point. It does however features some impressive tech including 3-Axis motorized gimbal camera stabilizer for ultra-smooth footage.

Receiving a five star rating in T3's DJI Mavic Mini review, we raved that DJI's Mavic Mini "is yet another example of DJI's mastery of the drone market." It's an incredible value for the price, is super smooth and easy to control, and shoots some amazing pictures and video.

Simply put, this is one of the best DJI drone deals for the price you'll find right now. It offers the perfect starter drone for beginners, as well as great little backup drone for more skilled pilots, at an incredibly low price of entry. Don't be ashamed to click that buy button if you've been hoping to grab a DJI Mavic Mini on sale cheap, this is the cheapest you'll find it until Prime Day most likely.

DJI Mavic Mini Drone Kit: was $399, now $285 ($114 off)

For the price, this is the best budget-friendly drone you'll find for some time. It offers a great recording platform for beginners, even if it doesn't record at 4K. Still, it's a great way to learn the craft and get used to drones before you step into something higher up.

