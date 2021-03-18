Cheap BenQ gaming monitor deal: $50 off their 32" FreeSync 4K gaming monitor

Newegg excellent $50 off deal on BenQ's 4K FreeSync gaming monitor is still going strong. On sale for $449.99, this 4K monitor features FreeSync compatibility and an ultra fast 4ms response time for super smooth 60FPS gaming.

Offering some of the best gaming monitors for high performance gaming, BenQ 4K gaming monitors feature the latest FreeSync adaptive V-Sync technology to deliver an ultra smooth gaming experience.

BenQ EW3270U 32" 4K FreeSync Gaming Monitor Now: $449.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $50 (10%)

Featuring AMD's FreeSync adaptive V-Sync compatibility, this 4K gaming monitor delivers an ultra smooth gaming experience with 4ms response times and tear-free visuals. Now $50 off, this is a solid deal on a gaming monitor for those looking to upgrade.View Deal

BenQ monitors are some of the best you can grab right now, offering must-have features to enhance your gameplay to the next level. AMD FreeSync compatibility, an ultra-fast 4ms response time and full 4K UHD resolution support ensure you get the best visuals and gameplay possible.

The EW3270U 4K gaming monitor also features HDR support for deeper, richer blacks and more vibrant colors. If you've been gaming on anything sub-1440p, this monitor will be a big improvement in visual and responsiveness. For the price, it's one of the best 4K monitors you can get your hands on.

For the price, this deal offers a solid display at a great price. 4K gaming monitors as it is are still on the pricier side, but this deal on BenQ's 32" display makes it a bit easier to take the plunge into 4K. You'll want to make sure you're running one of the latest AMD GPU's , though, to take advantage of the FreeSync adaptive V-Sync tech.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below!