Cheap air purifier deal: Save $140 off Oreck's Airvantage Plus HEPA Air Purifier

With many of us being sent to work from home, one thing people need to ensure they're getting is fresh air — preferably by taking walks outside.

For some of us though, taking a walk outside in freezing winter temperatures just doesn't sound enticing and for others, we may not have the option due to current health circumstances.

Thankfully, a cheap air purifier can help freshen the air in your home by reducing pollutants and promoting healthier, more breathable air. Right now, you can pick up an Oreck Airvantange Plus HEPA air purifier for only $90 at Walmart.com - $140 off it's original selling price of $229.

Oreck's Airvantage Plus HEPA air purifier features a 3-stage air filtration system that captures 99.9% of particles down to 3 microns. This air purifier traps even the tiniest of dust particles to keep the air in your home fresh and reduce air pollutants.View Deal

When it comes to air purifiers, HEPA filters offer the best performance and filtration capabilities available. Capturing up to 99.9% of particles down to 3 microns in size, running a HEPA air purifier in your home can eliminate the majority of dust particles floating the in the air you're breathing.

This greatly reduces the abilities of germs, viruses and bacteria to spread throughout your house via dust particles in the air. While an air purifier doesn't disinfect, combining regular air purification with proper cleaning and disinfecting will keep your home as clean as it possibly can be.

Ensuring the air your breathing is clean is critical to staying healthy, and having an air purifier provides an added line of defense in keeping you and your family healthy.