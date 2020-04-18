Cheap 65 inch 4K Smart TV deal at Best Buy: $200 off the Vizio P Series Quantum 65 inch 4K Smart TV

Check out Best Buy's cheap 65 inch 4K Smart TV deal and save $200 on a new Vizio P Series Quantum 65 inch 4K Smart TV – on sale for $899!

For those looking for a cheap 65 inch 4K Smart TV, we've got a great deal for you. For a limited time at Best Buy, you can pick up a Vizio P Series Quantum 65 inch 4K Smart TV on sale for just $899 – a hefty $200 discount of it's standard $1,099 selling price.

Vizio's P Series Quantum 4K Smart TV's deliver stunning 4K HDR images with over a billion colors, a true feast on the eyes for those big on watching movies or playing games. Buyers looking for something to go with their new smart home setup will love the voice assistant capabilities (compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) and SmartCast screen sharing feature, which lets you screen share from your smart phone.

If you've been trying to cut the cable, the Vizio P Series Quantum 65 inch 4K Smart TV comes loaded with free unlimited TV streaming. With over 100 channels to choose from – all absolutely free, no signups, subscription fees, etc. – you can watch your favorite movies, sports, news channels, music channels and more with the WatchFree Vizio app.

Vizio P Series Quantum 65 inch 4K Smart TV Specs

Display Type | LED

LED Vertical Resolution | 2160p (4K)

2160p (4K) Screen Size | 65 inches

65 inches HDR Format | Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG Refresh Rate | 120Hz

120Hz Smart Platform | Chromecast, VIZIO SmartCast

Chromecast, VIZIO SmartCast HDMI Inputs | 5

5 Voice Assistant (Not Built-in) | Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Color | Black/Silver

Vizio P Series Quantum 65 inch 4K Smart TV Features

Breathtaking Detail – 4K Ultra HD delivers exceptional clarity with over 8 million pixels, 4x the resolution of 1080p Full HD

4K Ultra HD delivers exceptional clarity with over 8 million pixels, 4x the resolution of 1080p Full HD Premium 4K HDR – expansive range of contrast, depth, and brightness with Dolby Vision and UltraBright 1000

expansive range of contrast, depth, and brightness with Dolby Vision and UltraBright 1000 Deeper Blacks, Brighter Whites – VIZIO's premium full array backlight and up to 120 local dimming zones deliver strikingly deep black levels

VIZIO's premium full array backlight and up to 120 local dimming zones deliver strikingly deep black levels Over 1 Billion Colors – Ultra Color Spectrum paints each pixel with over one billion colors for a vivid and beautiful picture

Ultra Color Spectrum paints each pixel with over one billion colors for a vivid and beautiful picture America's Smarter TV Company – experience the next era of Smart TV with the SmartCast OS, featuring voice control from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant enabled devices

experience the next era of Smart TV with the SmartCast OS, featuring voice control from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant enabled devices SmartCast Mobile App – control your TV, discover content, and more with the SmartCast Mobile app

control your TV, discover content, and more with the SmartCast Mobile app Screen Sharing & Mirroring – mirror your laptop or mobile device straight to your TV to magnify work, browse the web, share photos, content, and more

mirror your laptop or mobile device straight to your TV to magnify work, browse the web, share photos, content, and more Free & Unlimited TV – watch over 100 channels absolutely free with WatchFree Vizio, stream news, movies, sports, music channels, and more with no logins or subscription fees

