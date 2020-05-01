Cheap 4K TV deals: Huge price drop on Sony's X950G 4K Smart TVs – up to 30% off!

Check out B&H's cheap 4K TV deals and save up to $1,300 on Sony's X950G 4K Smart TV – with price drops on all models!

You wouldn't think B&H would have such great deals on 4K TVs, but they keep surprising us with some pretty incredible price drops on high end 4K Smart TVs. This deal's going to let a lot of people check out one of the best high-end 4K Smart TVs available! All Sony X950G models have received a nice price drop for a limited time!

The price drop on the 55 inch model is a must see deal, since grabbing a 4K Smart TV with these features and specs for under $1,000 is an amazing grab. If you're someone who needs a TV larger than that though, you can still save a ton of money on the 65, 75, and 85 inch models with savings of up to $1,300 on the 85 inch model.

The X950G Series 4K TVs are packed with image enhancing technology including X-Reality PRO, X-Wide Angle and X-Motion Clarity with full 4K 60Hz screen resolution support to provide the ultimate 4K TV viewing experience. More vibrant colors, deeper blacks, richer details, and more, all make the image to life with Sony's Picture Processor X1 Ultimate processor which detects hundreds of objects on-screen simultaneously to automatically enhance brightness, detail, and color, so everything is as true-to-life as can be.

Sony X950G 55 inch LED UHD 4K Smart TV | Was: $1,198 | Now: $998 | Save $200 at B&H

The X950G Series of 4K Smart TVs from Sony offer a premium 4K viewing experience for those seeking the best. You don't just see it, you hear it, with Sony's latest Sound-from-Picture Reality technology to bring you the most enthralling 4K viewing experience to date.View Deal

Sony X950G 65 inch LED UHD 4K Smart TV | Was: $2,998 | Now: $2,498 | Save $400 at B&H

Sony X950G 75 inch LED UHD 4K Smart TV | Was: $2,998 | Now: $2,498 | Save $500 at B&H

Sony X950G 85 inch LED UHD 4K Smart TV | Was: $4,298 | Now: $2,998 | Save $1,300 at B&H

Sony X950G LED UHD 4K Smart TV Features

Picture and sound in perfect harmony – true-to-life pictures and acoustics that match, Sound-from-Picture Reality technology provides a captivating audio-visual experience

true-to-life pictures and acoustics that match, Sound-from-Picture Reality technology provides a captivating audio-visual experience Picture Processor X1 Ultimate – detects hundreds of objects on-screen and intelligently enhances brightness, detail, and color for ultra-realistic images

detects hundreds of objects on-screen and intelligently enhances brightness, detail, and color for ultra-realistic images Detail revealed through exceptional contrast – enjoy night shots with more vibrant colors and deeper blacks, X-tended Dynamic Range PRO ensures ideal contrast levels for both light and dark scenes

enjoy night shots with more vibrant colors and deeper blacks, X-tended Dynamic Range PRO ensures ideal contrast levels for both light and dark scenes X-Wide Angle – experience vivid, real world colors from all angles with X-Wide Angle technology

experience vivid, real world colors from all angles with X-Wide Angle technology X-Motion Clarity – keep fast action smooth and clear, moving images are precisely controlled to minimize blur so pictures stay true with no loss of brightness

keep fast action smooth and clear, moving images are precisely controlled to minimize blur so pictures stay true with no loss of brightness 4K X-Reality PRO – every image is upscaled to the truest 4K quality possible for remarkable clarity in real time

every image is upscaled to the truest 4K quality possible for remarkable clarity in real time IMAX Enhanced – read to meet the high-quality demands needed for IMAX visuals to take advantage of IMAX enhanced content

read to meet the high-quality demands needed for IMAX visuals to take advantage of IMAX enhanced content Object-based Super Resolution – OSR technology detects invididual obejcts in images to preserve on-screen detail, with object image resolution enhanced individually for exceptional image clarity and detail

OSR technology detects invididual obejcts in images to preserve on-screen detail, with object image resolution enhanced individually for exceptional image clarity and detail Ready for the smart home – connect with Alexa-enabled and Google Home devices and control your 4K TV your way, stream your favorite movies, listen to music, all with a few words

