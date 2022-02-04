Cheap 4K monitor deal takes 20% off Samsung's UE57 28" FreeSync display

Cheap 4K monitor deals don't come around often, especially when it comes to Samsung displays. Thankfully, Amazon has dropped a pretty impressive offer on one of Samsung's best UHD displays that is hard to pass up.

On sale for $269.95, shoppers can grab the Samsung UE57 Series 28" 4K FreeSync monitor for over $80 off this weekend. Offering one of the best 4K monitors for all-around use –including gaming – this is a great opportunity to upgrade that old display to something with a bit more power under the hood.

Sporting native 4K resolution support alongside AMD's FreeSync variable refresh rate technology, the UE57 Series delivers both incredible picture and responsiveness. While it only supports 60Hz refresh rates, the price of this thing is what really attracts us to this deal. It may not compete as one of the best gaming monitors to date, but if you're on a budget it'll serve you just fine.

Native 4K support paired with 60Hz 1ms response rates are more than suitable for gaming, and can take your experience to a whole new level with incredible color quality and picture clarity. It also serves well as a great gaming monitor for Xbox and PS5, although it won't take advantage of the newer consoles high refresh rate capabilities. That isn't too big of a problem, however, as AMD's FreeSync tech bumps up the PC performance quite a bit.

When it comes to day to day use, however, the Samsung UE57 is top quality with features like PIP and support for up to 1 billion colors. This means it's the perfect monitor for editing and digital design, and pairs well with artists looking to grab a solid 4K monitor on sale cheap.

If this cheap 4K monitor deal isn't quite what you're looking for, though, we've got plenty more to check out below. With some of today's best deals on 4K monitors, it's a sure bet you'll find what you're looking for within your price range. 

