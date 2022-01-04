CES 2022: new smart bulb offers sleep tracking and fall detection

Sengled health monitoring smart bulb is an alternative to uncomfortable wellness wearables

Sengled health monitoring light bulb
(Image credit: Sengled)
Ruth Hamilton

By published

Smart home brand Sengled is making a light bulb that'll monitor your health stats, including sleep habits, heart rate and body temperature. It'll also be able to detect if someone in the room has fallen down. It's already picked up an Innovation Award at CES 2022

Innovative is the word for it. Sure today's best smart bulbs are impressive, and it's not the first time we've seen a brand experimenting with bulbs that do more than just create an atmospheric glow (last year, we saw smart bulbs that could blast bacteria from your home surfaces), but this is quite the leap forward in… er.. light bulb technology.  

The Sengled Smart Health Monitoring Light is a dual-chip WiFi / Bluetooth smart bulb that uses radar technology to keep an eye on your vital stats. There's something about your light bulb that feels unsettling, but we're perfectly happy to strap sensors to our bodies every day, so for the gadget fan this could be a way to get the data you want without the need for a potentially uncomfortable wearable. That point is particularly relevant for sleep data – today's best sleep trackers are still mostly wrist-based.

You'll be able to use one health monitoring bulb on its own, or connect multiple bulbs up via a Bluetooth mesh network that covers a larger area, to create a virtual 'map' of your home, without the need for cameras. That's especially helpful when it comes to this bulb's fall detection feature. We have that in the Apple Watch already, but this seems more OAP friendly. 

According to Tom's Guide, the Sengled bulb uses a radar sensor rather than a passive infrared (PIR) sensor, which means it's more sensitive and can read information through materials. It's predicted to hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2022, and we don't know how much it'll cost yet.

TOPICS
Wellness
Ruth Hamilton
Ruth Hamilton

Ruth runs T3's Outdoors editor (think camping, hiking, mountain biking and adventure sports) as well as running the site's Wellness channel (covering sleep, relaxation, yoga and general wellbeing). She has tested more mattresses than her small flat can handle, and will talk at length about them to anyone who'll listen.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.