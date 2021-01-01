Can't get a regular PS5? Get this gold-plated one which costs over $1.7 million, instead

Finding a regular PS5 has been tough during 2020, but if for some reason that's not enough for you, you can also spend an exorbitant amount of money on a custom version of the console. How does solid gold and crocodile leather sound?

That's what this latest luxury item, dubbed the Golden Rock, offers. If you want to play all the best PS5 games while flaunting your wealth, here you go. The rest of us can look at this ostentatious PlayStation with raised eyebrows.

The Golden Rock comes from Russian luxury brand Caviar, who, according to its website, "could not pass by such a luxurious and very difficult to manufacture golden version of the PlayStation." It certainly is luxurious.

Calling it "a real masterpiece of jewelry," Caviar states that the console is assembled from eight sheets of solid gold, about 20 kilograms altogether. The Golden Rock moniker comes from Caviar's technique of crafting "unique geometry of the gold ore and the graceful, beautiful outlines of the rock."

(Image credit: Caviar)

It's not just the console itself getting the gold treatment, either. As you can see above, the PS5 DualSense controller included with the Golden Rock is also very flashy. Caviar used gold inserts for the touchpad and crocodile leather for the body. Those materials may change the way you play PS5 games that incorporate Sony's lauded haptic feedback, but that'll be up to the buyers to determine.

Speaking of, Caviar lists no price for the Golden Rock – the figure is only available by request. We can make an educated guess with a little bit of math, though. Based on the current price of 18-karat gold, the total value of the 20 kilograms used to create the custom console has a value of about $1,211,697 / £891,027 / AU$1,577,381. Then you have to factor in the cost of the console itself, which runs $500 / £450 / $750. Altogether, that's over $1,700,000 / £1,300,00 / $2,300,000 for a single Golden Rock, by our estimate. But hey, Caviar does offer free delivery when you order one.

This isn't the first time Caviar has offered consumer electronics at an outrageous price. It created a custom $20K iPhone 12 for the United States' 2020 election, featuring a Biden vs Trump design. Nor is this the first gold-plated PS5 that we've seen. British Luxury brand created a special edition of the console plated with 24-karat gold that runs more than £8K. At least every PS5 includes Astro's Playroom pre-installed.

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 deals Reduced Price Sony VR 5-Game Bundle with... BLINQ $436.99 $262.09 View View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Source: Caviar