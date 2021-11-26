Black Friday fitness deal: Bowflex Selecttech dumbbell cheapest ever at Amazon

It's a rare treat to find a good Bowflex deal on SelectTech dumbbells such as this one. Sure, the SelectTech 840 kettlebell and the stowable bench often gets discounted around significant shopping events, but the SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell generally sells for around £250. Now you can own one for just under £190.

To clarify, the price is for a single dumbbell only; you can also get a pair for £388, but right now, it's worth getting two single dumbbells as that would come to £378 in total. The £189 asking price for a dumbbell might seem a lot but bear in mind that the SelectTech 552 replaces 15 individual dumbbells!

Being the best adjustable dumbbell and one of the best dumbells overall, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 is perfect for home workouts. It's easy to adjust, has a good weight spread that allows for progression, and it just looks pretty enough to be left out in the room after the workouts. Like a buff ornament.

Bowflex is the most well-known manufacturer of adjustable weights; its Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar and Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell are good examples of what makes the brand so popular: they combine solid quality with versatility.

Why should you buy an adjustable dumbbell on Black Friday?

Adjustable dumbbells might seem a bit of luxury again now that the lockdown restrictions have been lifted in most countries, but that's only partially the case. Quite a few people started building their own home gym last year and are now used to working out alone, meaning the interest has grown in quality home gym equipment.

For home workouts, adjustable dumbbells are the best dumbbells as you can achieve almost the same results with them as in a gym with limited equipment. You don’t need a huge home gym set up that will cost you the earth. All you need is to buy a few key pieces of home gym equipment and know what to do with them, and you can pretty much replace the pro-level equipment found at your local fitness studio.

If you've never seen an adjustable dumbbell in real life, these types of home weight use a clever lock mechanism that picks up the right amount of weight every time to turn the handle (or press the button, like in the case of the JaxJox DumbbellConnect). The max weight, minimum weight, and weight increments depend on the particular set you buy, as does the adjustment mechanism.

The apparent primary benefit here is that you can save on some floor space (and money) over buying a wide-ranging set of dumbbells individually. So, if you’re looking to get those muscles rippling again before summer ends and it’s back to covering your bod with a duffle coat, then let me take you through the best adjustable dumbbells money can buy.