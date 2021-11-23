Black Friday deal: save $80 on this Segway E22 electric scooter today at Best Buy

Electric scooters are one of the most efficient forms of transport. They are great for short commutes or fun rides and once you reach your destination you can fold them up and take them with you – no need to worry about parking spaces or bike locks.

Segway Ninebot product some of the best electric scooters on the market right now, so this Black Friday deal on the E22 with seat should be of interest to anyone looking to buy their first e-scooter – or upgrade to a better model.

The E22 features larger 9-inch flat-free tires, filled with foam rather than air to avoid punctures. It uses a 300W motor with a brushless direct current to allow it to cope with a max incline of 15%. It has a max speed of 12.4mph and a range of 13.7 miles, though you can add an external battery pack to boost this speed to 15.5mph.

This deal comes with an attachable seat, making it more comfortable for longer journeys and has a maximum weight load of 220lbs. If this all sounds good you'll need to move quickly, as this deal is only available today (Nov 23).