Black Friday deal: save $80 on this Segway E22 electric scooter today at Best Buy

The Segway Ninebot Kickscooter E22 is under $500 today only in Best Buy's Black Friday sales

Segway Ninebot Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Future)
Mat Gallagher

By Last updated

Electric scooters are one of the most efficient forms of transport. They are great for short commutes or fun rides and once you reach your destination you can fold them up and take them with you – no need to worry about parking spaces or bike locks. 

Segway Ninebot product some of the best electric scooters on the market right now, so this Black Friday deal on the E22 with seat should be of interest to anyone looking to buy their first e-scooter – or upgrade to a better model. 

The E22 features larger 9-inch flat-free tires, filled with foam rather than air to avoid punctures. It uses a 300W motor with a brushless direct current to allow it to cope with a max incline of 15%. It has a max speed of 12.4mph and a range of 13.7 miles, though you can add an external battery pack to boost this speed to 15.5mph. 

This deal comes with an attachable seat, making it more comfortable for longer journeys and has a maximum weight load of 220lbs. If this all sounds good you'll need to move quickly, as this deal is only available today (Nov 23). 

Segway Ninebot E22:  was $579.99, now $499.99 at Best Buy

Segway Ninebot E22: was $579.99, now $499.99 at Best Buy
Save $80 (14%) on the E22 and seat bundle. This is a great all-round commuter scooter and the seat option allows for longer journeys.

View Deal
TOPICS
Deals
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.