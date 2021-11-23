Big Black Friday savings on a big 70-inch Vizio 4K TV at Walmart

Looking for a big TV at a small price? Check out this excellent deal on a 70-inch 4K Vizio from Walmart, which was priced at $586. Now it is down to $499, a 15% saving. This is one of their V-series mid-range models, which offer a lot of features for the price, including Dolby Vision HDR support, many built-in streaming apps and a thin bezel that means the TV itself doesn't get in the way of the image. It's a great pick at the normal price, but this deal is even sweeter than before.

