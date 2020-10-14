BIG Amazon Prime Day mattress deal knocks 20% off the new Casper Sleep Element mattress

Casper is one of the best mattress brands around, and this awesome offer knocks 20% off the full Casper Element range, as part of the Amazon Prime Day event currently running. The deal is on the brand new 2020 model, a breathable, supportive memory foam mattress designed to suit all different sleeping styles. (If you miss this offer, or fancy a different model, head to our Casper mattress discount code and deals page for more options).

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal. Not a member yet? Sign up for a free trial now (you can always cancel before your 30 days is up if it doesn't suit you).

The Casper Element mattress promises "dreamy comfort at an unbeatable price", and with this cheap mattress deal, it just got even more affordable. The range has a medium feel, and is made with two layers of breathable, comfy polyurethane foam, a layer of AirScape (which is perforated to help circulate the air even more effectively), and a durable base that supports your whole body, and won't sink or sag. The cover also zips off for easy cleaning.

Casper Element Mattress (2020 model) | 20% off at Amazon

The Casper Element range is an affordable, medium-firmness memory foam mattress designed to maximise comfort and breathability, and suit all different kinds of sleeping styles. This Prime Day deal knocks 20% off the price, for a limited time only.View Deal

Not sure if this is the right mattress for you? Head to our official best mattress ranking for some alternatives, or see how this brand compares to competitor offerings in our Casper vs Nectar and Emma vs Casper face-offs. Or browse some alternative affordable memory foam mattresses below.

