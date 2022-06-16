What shows are on Paramount+ and is the new streaming service worth it?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Paramount Plus, or Paramount+ as it's officially styled, is a new streaming service that's coming to UK audiences from 22 June. It's long been available in the USA, since March 2022, where it replaced the former CBS All Access service.

But what shows are available on Paramount+, how much does it cost, and is the streaming service even worth it?

You can sign-up for a free Paramount+ trial to check it out in advance to find out for yourself. After the week-long trial it costs £6.99 a month in the UK, $4.99 a month in the USA ($9.99 if you want it ad-free). There are year-long sign-up options, too, providing a two-month discount, at $49.99/$99.99/£69.90 total.

What about what to watch? ViacomCBS is the owner of Paramount, which includes a whole host of properties, including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and of course Paramount. That means you can expect access to forerunning shows from those channels and some exclusives too.

A key part of Paramount+ is its 'originals' programming plans. So what shows are on Paramount+ from day one? Here's our rundown of some of the most tipped that might tempt you into signing up for the streaming service.

1. Halo

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

When first announced this was a huge deal: one of the biggest videogames of all time being adapted to become a series. It's proven so popular that it's already been renewed for a second season, too.

Series one consists of nine episodes, all of which is available in the USA (it concluded in May), but for the UK launch you'll start off with three episodes, with the remaining six released one per week to try and keep you hooked.

The show follows Master Chief, who was designed and trained to be an ace in combat. If you're into futuristic war drama then that should ring your bell, no doubt, as that's the core theme of this show.

2. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

If you're a Trekkie then Paramount+ is the place to be. Indeed, all Star Trek shows are available on the streaming service from day one, so if you want to delve into DS9 or the original series, it's all here for your viewing pleasure.

However, if you're after brand new action then you'll be curious about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is a Paramount+ original and therefore exclusive. You won't be finding this on Netflix.

Strange New Worlds is a spin-off season that follows Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the starship USS Enterprise, set in the 23rd century, as they explore (you guessed it) new worlds. It's set the decade before the original Star Trek if you like to plot your timelines.

3. South Park

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

A Comedy Central classic, South Park has been running since 1997 and shows no signs of letting its foot off the gas. Indeed, Paramount+ commissioned a whopping 14 South Park 'movies' to be produced: three of which have already been made and aired, and which you can watch on the streaming service from day one.

That means there will be a stack more South Park content coming throughout 2022 and beyond, as 90 minute feature-length pieces, not the shorter 22 minute episodes of the series (although that's still scheduled to be made for Comedy Central up to season 26, so there'll be a double hit of South Park).

4. Yellowstone & 1883

(Image credit: Paramount)

While Yellowstone wasn't on Paramount+ in the USA, due to an exclusivity deal with Peacock (another streaming service), it will be available on the UK version of Paramount+ from day one. So will its prequel show, 1883, which has got a lot of tongues wagging and is largely seen as the premier content available.

The show follows the Dutton Family, led by John (played by Kevin Costner), who own the largest range in the USA. However it's under pressure from land developers, and a neighbouring Indian reservation. All the ingredients to make for a great show of conflict.

Yellowstone has been hugely popular, too, with the first four seasons now all played out, with season five due to arrive in November 2022. The full first three (not four) seasons will be available on day one of Paramount Plus' launch in the UK, which is good news.

5. Classics and favourites

(Image credit: CBS)

With such a mass of historical content, some of which we've addressed above, it'd feel wrong to miss out some of the classic and favourite shows that will also be showing on Paramount+.

There's The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Twin Peaks, Evil, The Twilight Zone (it's getting a remake), Spongebob Square Pants, NCIS, CSI, Fraiser, Ru Paul's Drag Race, iCarly, Dexter New Blood, plus heaps more we don't have the space to mention.

There's also good news for future movies, too, as Paramount+ will be the first place (outside of the cinema) to catch some of the biggest hits. And seeing as the studio is behind the likes of Mission Impossible and A Quiet Place, expect those yet-to-air sequels and more to arrive on the platform in the future.