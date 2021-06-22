Best PC gaming peripheral deals on Amazon Prime Day, day two

Every year, some of the best prime day deals are on PC equipment, from monitors to keyboards and accessories. For PC gamers in particular that can mean big discounts on some of the most popular brands.

Levelling up your PC gaming isn’t just about practice, it’s also partly to do with your gaming set-up. You’ll need peripherals that give you ultra-fast, responsive clicks and reliable 360-degree sound. Splashing out on the very best gaming mice , the best gaming keyboards and the best gaming headsets can get pricey, not to mention if you want one of the best gaming monitors to step up your game visually too.

With thousands of fantastic discounts to be made over the two days, there’s a lot of noise on Amazon Prime Day, but that’s where I come in. I’ve sorted through them all to find you the very best PC gaming peripheral deals.

Best gaming mouse deals on Amazon Prime Day

Razer Deathadder V2: was £69.99, now £39.59 at Amazon (save £30)

Top of T3’s guide to the best gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder V2 is more than 40% cheaper right now. It may not be its lowest ever price, but it’s close. The mouse itself isn’t that eye-catching but that's not really what matters. It's accurate, powerful and sure to boost your gaming capabilities.View Deal

Read our Razer Deathadder V2 review here

Logitech G502 Lightspeed: was £129.99, now £60.99 at Amazon (save £69)

Currently sitting at second place in T3’s guide to the best gaming mice, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is 53% cheaper on Prime Day this year. It’s been a favourite of ours for a couple of years so to see the price so low is fantastic, a premium gaming mouse for a mid-range price!

Best gaming keyboards deals on Amazon Prime Day

Razer Huntsman Elite: was £199.99, now £119.99 at Amazon (save £80)

One of the best premium keyboards you can buy is discounted by 40% right now - offering unbeatable speed using its combination of optical sensors and mechanical switches, it’s a seriously impressive gaming keyboard. You’ll need two spare USB ports on your computer though because it takes that much power to work.View Deal

Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro: was £149.99, now £109.99 at Amazon (save £40)

This 5-star rated gaming keyboard is compact, sleek and almost 30% cheaper today. Its clicks are very loud, which will please most gamers but it’s worth bearing in mind that others could find it irritating. You’re destined for greatness with this ultra-responsive keyboard, though.View Deal

Find out more about it in T3's Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro review

Best gaming headset deals on Amazon Prime Day

Razer Kraken Ultimate: was £129.99, now £78.99 at Amazon (save £51)

Although not the best performing gaming headset out there, the Razer Kraken Ultimate has immersive sound and a super clear microphone so does what you need it to. The original price was a little steep however with this much of a discount, it’s great value for money.View Deal

Want to know more? Here's T3's Razer Kraken review

Logitech G332: was £49.99, now £24.99 at Amazon (save £25)

The Logitech G332 gaming headset was already affordable, and now that it's half price, it’s even more affordable. Compatible with your PC and consoles, you'll have to have the wire plugged in to use it. View Deal

Best gaming monitor deals on Amazon Prime Day

ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ: was £449, now £324 at Amazon (save £125)

Perfect for e-sports, the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ has a whopping 165Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync. It's sure to feel seriously smooth. Currently at its lowest price ever, now is a great time to splash out on this 27inch gaming monitor.View Deal

AOC Gaming CU34G2: was £381.99, now £319.01 at Amazon (save £62.98)

A big name in gaming monitors, AOC have plenty of discounted screens to choose from but with more than £60 off, this 34inch option is the best deal you’ll get. Admittedly it doesn’t have USB-C connectivity and the panel looks slightly dated, but aside from that, it’s a monitor that focuses on achieving outstanding performance.View Deal

Today's best AOC CU34G2X deals Amazon Prime Day deals: see all the best offers right here. ends in 01 days 16 hrs 27 mins 06 secs AOC CU34G2X 34" Curved... Amazon Prime $431.16 View Deal Check out more deals at Amazon

AMAZON PRIME DAY ALTERNATIVE SALES – UK