The best iPhone XR deal around just got a 50% price cut

Apple iPhone XR is a seriously impressive smartphone – it boasts the same facial recognition technology as the costlier iPhone XS, Portrait Mode on the front and rear-mounted cameras, and the longest battery ever in an iPhone.

At £749 SIM-free, iPhone XR isn't exactly an impulse-buy. However, an awesome new deal from mobile network O2 offers this brilliant smartphone at a phenomenal price.

The O2 deal was already one of the best iPhone XR offers around, but now the one-off upfront cost has been slashed in half. That equates to a £50 discount.

Not only that, but using the code 10OFF voucher code will knock-off another £10 from the upfront cost – making it a truly unmissable discount.

As well as the iPhone XR handset, you'll get unlimited text messages and calls. O2 will also throw-in a pretty generous 30GB of mobile data. Better yet, any data you haven’t burnt through will automatically roll-over to the next month, so you can build up a pretty hefty reservoir if you find yourself on Wi-Fi more often than not.