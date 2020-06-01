The best Fossil Sport deals for June 2020

Google doesn’t yet make its own smartwatch. Instead, it has Wear OS, a smartwatch operating system used by a wide range of technology companies and fashion brands - including watchmaker Fossil and its Sport smartwatch.

Available in a range of colours and with a wide variety of straps to pick from, the Fossil Sport is an affordable fitness-focused smartwatch that covers a lot of the basics.

It has a slim and attractive stainless steel case that is water-resistant to 50 metres. The Fossil Sport also features a strap that uses industry-standard lug bars, so you can swap it out for any other of your choice.

There is integrated GPS, so the watch can accurately track outdoor runs while your smartphone stays safely at home. A heart rate tracker is fitted to the rear of the case, and the front is occupied by a circular touchscreen display and Google’s Wear OS operating system, which includes the Google Fit exercise app.

The Fossil Sport also has NFC for contactless payments using Google Pay, 4GB of internal storage to take music with you (again, without the phone), and it works with both Androids and iPhones.

Running Wear OS means the Google Assistant is on board, ready to answer your questions, organise your life and control your smart home.

There are several options available when it comes to buying the Fossil Sport. First, you can pick between a 41mm or 43mm case diameter.

The 41mm model comes in eight different colours, including gold, green, yellow, red, two shades of blue and two shades of pink. The larger 43mm version is offered with five colours; these are red, green, grey, and two shades of blue.

Check out the best Fossil Sport deals below:

Liked this?