Kanken backpacks: Get these stylish Fjallraven backpacks ready for back to school

The school holidays are almost over so it’s time to start thinking about getting yourself ready for the coming school year, and why not do it in style. When it comes to backpacks, Fjallraven Kanken is a top contender.

With their classic style and optimal functionality, they’re a great option for your back-to-school backpack this autumn.

While the iconic design remains pretty much the same across all sizes, there are still some key variations to look out for when picking the right backpack for your needs.

Whether you simply want something to keep your tech in check or you’re more about the quirky designs you can find, check out our round up for some of the best Fjallraven Kanken around:

Fjällräven Kånken Classic | Amazon| Was £85.22 | Now £80.00

The original Fjallraven Kanken is a solid choice for anyone wanting a sturdy, stylish but simple backpack to see them through the school year. With a wide variety of colours, this unisex backpack is made from hardwearing vinyl fabric, designed to be durable so you can pack it with your books and other everyday essentials, however it’s not quite large enough for a laptop (27 x 13 x 38cm).View Deal

Fjällräven Children's Kånken Mini Backpack | Amazon | Was £69.15 | Now £67.64

Send your little one back to school with this cute children’s version of the Fjallraven Kanken classic. It’s practical and durable with a wipe clean surface and adjustable straps so both children and adults can wear it. It’s roomy enough for all your essentials at 29 x 20 x 13cm and the two-way zipper has rain flap protection so your belongings remain safe and dry. This bag also features the standard dual top snap handles for quick carry. A variety of colours are available.View Deal

Fjällräven Kånken Laptop 17" backpack, 17L | Amazon | £97.34

Designed for packing in more stuff, this 17-litre backpack comes with a padded compartment for ultimate cushioning and protection and will fit a laptop of up to 17 inches. The bag features a top tote handle with secure fastening and ergonomic X shoulder straps which are also adjustable for ultimate comfort. This functional laptop remains stylish with a range of colours and the classic Fjallraven Kanken reflective logo on the front.View Deal

Fjällräven Kånken 16L backpack Dark Grey | ASOS | £80.00

With a 16-litre capacity and durable canvas outer, this grey Fjallraven Kanken backpack is both stylish and practical for everyday use. It’s large enough to fit your school essentials as well as a laptop in its separate padded compartment. This backpack also has a unique internal foam mat which helps protect your back and it can also be removed and used as a seat pad – perfect for cold or wet surfaces. View Deal

Fjällräven Kånken Laptop 15" Backpack | Amazon | Was £92.91 | Now £80.10

Not too big, not too small, this version of the Fjallraven classic is designed specifically for 15” laptops. With a dedicated padded compartment and padded shoulder straps, this backpack makes it easy to carry your tech with ease. Made from heavy duty Vinylon F material, this backpack is built to last, however it is not said to be very waterproof. You also have two side pockets and a large front pocket for easy access to your accessories.View Deal

Fjällräven Kånken Greenland Backpack | Amazon | £99.58

Launched last year, this heritage-inspired version of the Classic Kanken is stylish, lightweight and functional. Made from Fjӓllrӓven’s G-1000 Eco fabric, it features the classic style with a roomy main compartment and two side pockets, and you get the eco cushioned seat pad designed for both comfort and convenience. Leather detailing gives this design a sophisticated finish. Comes in a variety of colours.View Deal

Fjällräven Ulvö 23 Backpack, Black | Cotswold Outdoors | £120.00

This new bag is a great alternative to the classic Kånken and great if you’re after something with a few more features. This backpack is made from waterproof Bergshell fabric and has a long zipped opening making it easy to pack and unpack. This would be perfect for carrying PE kit, sports gear or taking away on a school trip and is sure to last for years to come. Dimensions: 45 x 28 x 12.5cm.View Deal

Fjällräven Men's Greenland Zip L Rucksack | Amazon | £79.00

Another alternative to the Kanken, anyone who commutes by public transport or bike will love this Fjallraven backpack. Not only does it comfortably carry a 15-inch laptop, but it’s outer material is water-repellent, quick-drying and long-lasting to get you through those winter months. It has padded adjustable shoulder straps and two fabric carry handles. View Deal

Didn't find the style you're looking for here? Check out the wide range of Fjallraven backpack styles at the links below:

