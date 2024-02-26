Fjallraven Kanken Outlong review: modern twist on an iconic design

The original Kanken by Swedish outdoor manufacturer Fjallraven was designed for school kids. It’s a small backpack with a couple of pockets only – it can hardly fit a small laptop, and the side pockets aren’t big enough to hold a water bottle.

That’s because when the bag was designed, no one worried about those things. As long as the little Swedish kids could fit their school books and some other bits and bobs in the Kanken, it was good enough.

Of course, decades later, the iconic Kanken silhouette became popular all around the world, mainly among adults who loved the tiny form factor, the many colour options, and the comparatively affordable price point.

It didn’t take long for people to notice that the Kanken backpack is only a minor upgrade from using a carrier or tote bag. It lacked the functionality of modern backpacks, and although it was cute, no hikers or commuters really took the Kanken seriously.

Enter the Fjallraven Kanken Outlong. This comparatively sizeable Kanken variety is designed for longer adventures and sports many pockets and webbing attachment points, enabling you to carry more than just the bare minimum when you’re out and about.

Most importantly, it’s a Kanken an adult can wear seriously, so to speak, since it doesn’t look and feel like a kid’s schoolbag – all without compromising what made the original Kanken backpack so iconic.

Fjallraven Kanken Outlong review

Price and availability

The Fjallraven Kanken Outlong was launched in Q1 2024 and is available to buy now at Fjallraven UK and Fjallraven US for a recommended retail price of £150/ $155 (approx. AU$ 288). It’s available in five colours: Fog, Ochre, Black, Navy and Forest Green.

Specifications

Dimensions (cm): 42H x 41W x 21D

Volume: 18 l

Weight: 500 g

Number of pockets: 6

Chest strap: Yes, detachable

Material: Vinylon F (100% vinylal)

Lining: 100% polyamide (recycled)

Sustainability: Produced without PFCs, Recycled polyamide

Design and build quality

The Fjallraven Kanken Outlong is an 18-litre backpack made from durable Vinylon F fabric. Although the material isn’t waterproof, it should be able to resist brief showers.

I tried it, and the Kanken Outlong does keep water out of the bag in weather I would almost describe as a bit of a downpour. It probably wouldn't maintain its internal dryness after a full day of rain showers, but for shorter, drizzly trips, it's perfect.

Weighing only 500 grams, the Kanken Outlong is one of the lightest hiking backpacks I tried. It’s also one of the smallest, but despite its compact form factor, it has six pockets.

These include the main compartment with a laptop sleeve, a zippered internal pocket located on the flap of the bag, two adjustable side pockets big enough to fit a water bottle and a zippered front pocket.

The most interesting pocket can be found at the bottom of the bag. This zippered, expandable internal compartment can be used to keep stuff like walking shoes separate from the rest of your gear. It collapses completely when empty, allowing you to tweak your bag setup to your liking.

Unlike the original Kanken, the Kanken Outlong has padded shoulder straps, oversized zip pulls and webbing attachments. Granted, the bag isn’t big enough to store a ton of additional hiking gear, but it’s better suited for outdoor adventures than the smaller version (which really isn’t).

Performance and ergonomics

I always wanted a Kanken but could never justify paying for such a small backpack. I like my bags versatile, and the standard Kanken, albeit very cute, isn’t functional enough to be used for anything other than an accessory bag.

The Kanken Outlong is a different beast altogether. Retaining the classic Kanken silhouette, this small but mighty backpack is perfectly suited for commuting and solo day hiking trips.

I thoroughly enjoyed moving my stuff around the different compartments. It’s not just fun, but it’s also convenient to have these pockets. There is nothing worse on a hike, especially if it’s drizzly than having to empty the whole bag to find the one thing you’re looking for.

I recently tried the Fjallraven Skule Top 26 backpack and I struggled to stay organised with the bag only having two zippered pockets. You need a few compartments to separate small gear from food, spare socks from water bottles, etc.

I used the Kanken Outlong for commuting and outdoor excursions; it worked beautifully for both. Most people probably know this, but the foam insert in the laptop compartment can be used as a seat pad when you have to sit on something cold– a quintessential Swedish thing to include in a bag.

One of my favourite aspects of the Kanken Outlong is its lightweight design. At only 500 grams, it feels like you’re wearing nothing when the bag isn’t full. Thanks to the compact form factor and the sternum strap, navigating even tricky terrain feels easy with the Kanken Outlong on your back.

Verdict

I’m forever searching for the best backpack, and I’m yet to find one that ticks all the boxes. The Fjallraven Kanken Outlong comes very close and offers many features that make this compact backpack ideal for anything from commuting to hiking.

As expected from the brand, the Kanken Outlong is a sturdy backpack produced without PFCs using recycled polyamide, reducing its overall environmental impact. Of course, the only way for this to work is to avoid buying a new backpack every year. And with Kanken Outlong, you won’t have to, as it’s made to be used and repaired year after year.