Need to get a move on to find the best Black Friday deals ? An electric scooter could be the thing for you. These battery-powered scooters can help you zip around town for miles without raising your heart rate, effortlessly cruising for miles at speeds of 15mph or more. That might not be enough for all of your commute, but it could make the rise to and from the bus or train much more fun.

We’ve picked out the best electric scooters, and here you can find the best deals that offer you the most mileage for your moolah or the highest speed for your sawbuck. We’ve got scooters from the lightweight and foldable to the big and powerful that can reach speeds of over 20mph.

Don’t forget safety, though: you should ride these wearing a cycle helmet for protection. Here are the best Black Friday electric scooter deals that we’ve found so far. Don't forget to check back often for the latest deals as they are come out!

Best Black Friday electric scooter deals

Image Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP

Our top pick is a fast and luxurious scooter that has the performance to spare. It can manage up to 20% hills and has a range of up to 25 miles. It's a large scooter, though, weighing in at just over 38lbs, so it's a bit of a burden to carry around when the battery runs out.

Image GoTrax XR Elite

It isn't the fastest or has the longest range, but the GoTrax XR Elite has one big advantage: value. Priced at about half the cost of some others, the XR Elite has less range (about 18 miles) and a slower maximum speed of about 15 miles per hour. That's far and fast enough for most though, and it has some nice touches like a bright light for night riding.

Image Ninebot Segway Air T15

The Ninerbot Segway Air T15 is a small scooter that favors portability over performance. It folds down and weighs a relatively light 23.2 pounds, so it would be ideal for the ride to the bus stop or train station on your commute. The downside of this is that it has a relatively short range of about 7.5 miles and a top speed of 12.4 mph. The small wheels also make it a bit difficult to drive at high speeds. So, it's not a great pick for speed demons, but it's perfect for commuters.

Top retailers for e-scooters

Amazon Electric Scooter deals Amazon Electric Scooter deals

Amazon always works hard to try and get the best deals for Black Friday, so it is no surprise that they are offering some sweet deals on scooters from manufacturers such as Ninebot, GoTra,x and Razer.

View all Amazon Electric Scooter deals

NewEgg Electric Scooter deals NewEgg Electric Scooter deals

NewEgg is best known as a place to buy tech, but it also offers a great selection of other stuff, including electric scooters. It's a great place to check for deals, especially if you don't mind stepping outside of the more common brands.

View all NewEgg Apple Pencil deals