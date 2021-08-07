The best cheap Dell XPS laptop deals for August 2021

With Dell offering an impressive line up of laptops, many would agree that their XPS Series takes the cake as some of the best laptops available today. A solid value for the price, a new Dell XPS laptop works extremely well from everything to school work, editing and personal use.

The prices of Dell XPS laptops start out at a reasonable rate for the most part, but that can quickly change as you improve the hardware under the hood. The good news is Dell runs special deals and offers on their XPS laptops throughout the month. With the XPS 13 usually starting around $800 for an entry point model, the extra savings helps quite if you're hoping to upgrade internal hardware on the cheap.

Dell XPS deals are also a godsend when it comes to academics, offering some of the best Dell laptops for the price. With the XPS Series offering some of the best student laptops to date, new students and returning pupils can grab a new XPS laptop on sale cheap – especially with some of the best Back to School sales happing over at Dell right now.

However, our guide to the best Dell XPS deals today aims to make shopping for a new laptop as painless as possible. These popular workstations are some of the most searched for laptops in the world, so it only makes sense to bring all of the cheapest deals on XPS laptops front and center with their own guide. Read on to see this moths best Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptop deals!

Dell Back to School Sale

Save upwards of 20% or more on some of Dell's best machines now with deals on laptops, desktops and more. With discounts on laptops as well as gaming laptops, this is a great chance at grabbing a Dell laptop cheap.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 laptop deals

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell's entry-point XPS 13 laptop offers a solid workhorse for basic use including school work, editing and more. It doesn't include a touch screen or 2-in-1 functionality, but comes with a more affordable price tag for those who don't need all the bells and whistles.

Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop deals

(Image credit: Dell)

As the name suggests, the Dell XPS 13 Touch includes the added touch-screen capabilities. Available in many of the same configurations and setups as the standard XPS 13 models, the Touch models often come in a bit lighter and sleeker in design.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop deals

(Image credit: Dell)

As a 2-in-1 laptop tablet hybrid, the Dell XPS 13 is hard to beat. It offers the same great performance as the standard and Touch models with the added bonus of on-the-go tablet use. Only this bad boy is backed by some serious hardware, offering a complete PC experience on top of a stellar tablet mode.

Dell XPS 15 laptop deals

(Image credit: Dell)

With improved hardware and performance over the fan-favorite XPS 13, Dell's XPS 15 makes a big leap in terms of raw power under the hood. For a new model that means a pretty big price bump over its predecessor, but with that said it's usually on sale for a pretty fair price. You can catch these usually upwards of 30% off or more, so keep an eye out on the Dell XPS 15 deals below!

Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop deals

(Image credit: Dell)

Following the XPS 13 Touch, the Dell XPS 15 Touch keeps all the improvements the standard version brings but combines that with a sleek touch-enabled screen. The added touch functionality is great for those who need it, but the price bump may not be quite worth it for those who just need a solid workhorse laptop. Still, this mean machine goes on sale quite often with some pretty hefty discounts. Keep an eye on the offers below to find a great deal on a Dell XPS 15 Touch laptop.

Dell XPS 17 laptop deals

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell's top-of-the-line XPS 17 laptop is a sight to behold, offering an immense amount of power and performance for the price. For professionals in need of a good workstation for editing, modeling or anything that requires true horsepower the XPS 17 is where it's at. These will have the highest price tags of the XPS laptops, but these goes on sale regularly to help you save some dough. Take a look at the best Dell XPS 17 laptop deals below to find one that's right for you.

Editor's Recommendations

Dell XPS laptops offer a great range of value, performance and dependability. Great for everything from school work to professional work and more, there's a flurry of setups these laptops come in. However, many come with smaller SSD's or could do with some extra accessories to make them even better. Check out our guides below for some highly recommended add-ons for your brand new Dell XPS laptop you just bought super cheap!