Best curved gaming monitor 2021: get more screen space for your games

If you're wanting to set up the ultimate gaming rig, then we need to have a conversation about the best curved gaming monitors: these stylish, super-sized screens are the perfect way to get your games visualised, and they come with a certain wow factor that will match your illuminated keyboard and powerful graphics card.

Curved gaming monitors are not for the timid, or the reserved, or really for those on a budget – they're going to appeal to people who want a gaming setup that looks the part, where they can be immersed in alternative worlds to an extent that's difficult to beat (unless you're going to strap on one of the best VR headsets instead).

These displays push a huge amount of pixels at you, in a hugely elegant form factor, and come with all kinds of options for ports and connectivity too. Aside from the high price that you might have to pay, the only real downside is the sheer size of these beasts: make sure you have a desk that has the space to take one of these.

We're here to save you hours of researching and clicking around the web to find the best curved gaming monitor for you. While you're mulling over your decision, you might also want to check out our guides to the best gaming monitor or the best 4K monitor for more expert hardware recommendations.

The best curved gaming monitors to buy today

MSI Optix MPG341CQR curved gaming monitor on white backgroundT3 Best Buy Award badge

(Image credit: MSI)

1. MSI Optix MPG341CQR

The best curved gaming monitor for most people

Specifications
Screen size: 34 inches
Curvature: 1800R
Resolution: 3440 x 1440 pixels
Dimensions: 810.6 mm x 564.6 mm x 269.9 mm
Weight: 9.6 kg
Connections: 1 x DisplayPort (1.4), 2 x HDMI (2.0), 1 x USB Type-C (DisplayPort Alternate), 3 x USB 3.2 Type A, 1 x USB 3.2 Type B (PC to monitor)
Reasons to buy
+Fast response+Stylish lighting
Reasons to avoid
-Relatively expensive

Even in a field as strong as this one is, the MSI Optix MPG341CQR stands out, and for plenty of different reasons: it's stylish to look at, it's well put together, it produces a fantastic picture, it has a subtle but effective lighting system, it's reasonably priced, it gives you plenty of connectivity options, and more besides. You can't really go wrong with the MSI Optix MPG341CQR, and we think it's the best curved gaming monitor for most people.

That's not the same as saying it's the best curved gaming monitor for everyone, but it scores highly across every category, and has a winning combination of price and features. Plus, coming from MSI, you know that it's going to be reliable for years to come – this is far from the only curved gaming monitor the company makes, so be sure to check out some of the alternatives while you're shopping.

The response time of 1 ms and the refresh rate of 144 Hz are going to make gamers sit up and notice, but really every spec associated with this monitor impresses. It also boasts excellent viewing angles, brightness and contrast, and you can connect up no fewer than four devices to it – likely to be enough for most users.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor on white backgroundT3 Approved badge

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

The best premium curved gaming monitor

Specifications
Screen size: 49 inches
Curvature: 1000R
Resolution: 5120 x 1440 pixels
Dimensions: 1149.5 mm x 537.2 mm x 418.3 mm
Weight: 14.5 kg
Connections: 1 x DisplayPort (1.4), 2 x HDMI (2.1), 2 x USB 3.0 Type A
Reasons to buy
+Stunning picture+Beautifully built
Reasons to avoid
-Very large

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a full-fat powerhouse of a monitor no matter how you want to approach it: it's absolutely massive, it produces stunning and immersive visuals, and it's packed with features. It's an easy pick for our list of the best curved gaming monitors on the market at the moment, with the caveat that you're going to need a sizable budget to be able to bring this home with you.

Speaking of bringing it home, you're definitely going to have to get some help when it comes to setting up the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (the follow-up to the also impressive Odyssey G9). This is one of the biggest and heaviest monitors that we've ever come across, so you might want to get a measuring tape out and check that your desk is actually going to be able to cope with this particular piece of hardware.

There's a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a response time of 1 ms to enjoy here, support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 – and those are just some of the excellent features and specs on offer with this monitor. It really is curved gaming monitor royalty, and a screen that's going to give your games a fantastic digital canvas to work with for many years to come.

Dell S2721HGF curved gaming monitor on white backgroundT3 Approved badge

(Image credit: Dell)

3. Dell S2721HGF

The best budget curved gaming monitor

Specifications
Screen size: 27 inches
Curvature: 1500R
Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
Dimensions: 608.4 mm x 493.2 mm x 190.4 mm
Weight: 4.06 kg
Connections: 1 x DisplayPort (1.2), 2 x HDMI (1.4)
Reasons to buy
+Affordable price+Bright picture
Reasons to avoid
-Relatively small

The Dell S2721HGF is evidence that the best curved gaming monitors don't have to be expensive (or particularly big). This is a display for those with a limited amount of desk space, or a limited budget, or both – the 27 inches of screen real estate you get from corner to corner is actually quite a lot, though it's put in the shade by a lot of the other models you'll find in our best curved gaming monitors list.

Dell has been putting out reliable, well-constructed electronics for decades at this point, and this monitor certainly isn't going to let you down in any department. It produces a picture that's pleasingly bright and sharp, and with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of 4 ms your games are going to look great on this particular panel. Brightness tops out at a respectable 350 nits.

Support for the AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync standards certainly does no harm when it comes to minimising lag and screen tear during gaming, and with three ports to choose from you've got lots of flexibility when it comes to hooking up everything from laptops to gaming consoles. What's more, the Dell S2721HGF does a fine job when it comes to all those computing tasks that aren't gaming related too.

Huawei MateView GT curved gaming monitor on white backgroundT3 Approved badge

(Image credit: Huawei)

4. Huawei MateView GT

The best curved gaming monitor with its own soundbar

Specifications
Screen size: 34 inches
Curvature: 1500R
Resolution: 3440 x 1440 pixels
Dimensions: 926 mm x 558 mm x 275 mm
Weight: 14 kg
Connections: 1 x DisplayPort (1.4), 2 x HDMI (2.0), 1 x USB-C
Reasons to buy
+Integrated soundbar+Solid construction
Reasons to avoid
-Limited flexibility

Take the Huawei MateView GT out of its box and you'll notice there's something a little bit different about it: it comes with its own soundbar, integrated into the stand, and that means you get top-quality audio to go with the top-quality visuals offered by this particular curved gaming monitor. The soundbar is by no means the only appealing feature here, but it might tempt you to buy this monitor over a different model.

When it comes to the actual picture you get on the 34-inch screen, the Huawei MateView GT impresses here too. There's a 165 Hz refresh rate to minimise lag, a 4 ms response time, a maximum brightness level of 350 nits, a contrast level of 4,000:1, and the ability to display up to 1.07 billion colours on screen. Whatever your needs from a curved gaming monitor, those specs make this worth putting on your shortlist.

You don't get as much adjustment in terms of rotation and tilting as you do with other displays in this list, but everything is well built and solid, and it all comes at a reasonable price too. The choice of DisplayPort, HDMI or USB-C connectivity is another plus. We very much liked both the visuals and the sounds coming from the Huawei MateView GT during our testing, and it's undoubtedly one of the best curved gaming monitors of the moment.

Lenovo Legion Y44W-10 curved gaming monitor on white backgroundT3 Approved badge

(Image credit: Lenovo)

5. Lenovo Legion Y44W-10

The best ultrawide curved gaming monitor

Specifications
Screen size: 43.4 inches
Curvature: 1800R
Resolution: 3840 x 1200 pixels
Dimensions: 540 mm x 326 mm x 42 mm
Weight: 13.33 kg
Connections: 1 x DisplayPort (1.4), 2 x HDMI (2.0), 2 x USB-C, 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A
Reasons to buy
+Very wide+Multiple ports
Reasons to avoid
-Not 4K

For a truly immersive, ultra-widescreen, curved gaming experience it's hard to beat the Lenovo Legion Y44W-10. Although it's rather awkwardly named, it's packed with features and top-tier specs that are likely to have you thinking very hard about a purchase – and it's perfect for those who prefer their displays to stretch as far as possible horizontally, boasting as it does a 32:10 aspect ratio.

Bear in mind that not all games are going to support a widescreen mode that wide, but on those that do, you're going to get an unparalleled experience. Key specs that gamers will want to know about include a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 4 ms response time, plus support for HDR400 and AMD FreeSync 2. While those aren't quite best-in-class specs as far as gaming monitors go, very few gaming monitors are this big.

With the screen size and the aspect ratio, this is going to take up a significant amount of space in whatever room you set it up in – and you're probably going to need help with putting it together and getting it in position. All the setup and positioning is worth it though, once you get the Lenovo Legion Y44W-10 switched on, and this is undoubtedly one of the best curved gaming monitors available at the moment.

