Best computer speakers 2021: give your PC or Mac a serious audio upgrade

The best computer speakers you can buy today

A premium pair of speakers for a premium audio experience, the Audioengine A2+ system is available in both wired and wireless (Bluetooth) versions, and comes with an integrated DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter). You can pick this up in three colours as well: black, white or (a very striking) red.

The 60W of audio power packed into the Audioengine A2+ gives you a level of sound output that remains crisp and clear even as you ramp the volume up, and these speakers come highly recommended by just about everyone who's ever tested them. The founders of Audioengine have previously worked for companies including Harman and Apple, and that comes through in the quality of this product.

With a variety of wired and wireless inputs to pick from, you can easily connect up your other devices to the Audioengine A2+ speakers as well as your computer, and their compact size means you don't have to have a huge amount of room to set them up either. Fantastic speakers in just about every department.

2. Ruark MR1 MkII The best premium computer speakers

It's hard to find enough superlatives to talk about the Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth speakers – and don't be fooled by their diminutive size, because these two units can pump out a hefty level of volume without any distortion (you can easily adjust this via the supplied remote control, if you like).

You get plenty of inputs with these speakers too – we're talking Bluetooth, 3.5mm and even an optical input, so you could use this pair with a television set as well as a computer if you wanted to. The Bluetooth connectivity means if you need to go without wires you can, and there's a subwoofer output here as well, if you want to add another component to the setup.

These are some of the most stylish speakers we've come across as well – all wood and fabric – but it really is the audio quality that's the big draw here. There's a lot of richness and subtlety to the sound, and the Ruark MR1 MkII are capable of producing sounds you'll think are from a full hi-fi system.

Creative has a long and storied history when it comes to computer audio, and the GigaWorks T40 Series II do no harm to the company's reputation as one of the best for manufacturing speakers like these. Connect this pair up to your computer and you'll get a vastly improved soundscape for your ears to enjoy.

These are older speakers but the sound quality is still excellent, and as they're not the very latest products on the market you can pick them up for a very reasonable price – not bargain basement prices, but certainly at a level that makes them fantastic value for money. They sound like speakers that cost a lot more money.

And you get a whole load of Creative audio technology packed in here: a three-driver Midrange-Tweeter-Midrange configuration for crystal clear fidelity, and BasXPort technology so those lower sounds can really be heard. The controls on the front of the units are a nice touch too.

4. Bose Companion 2 Series III The best computer speakers for simplicity

Bose has really outdone itself with the Companion 2 Series III pair of speakers, which give you top-tier sound quality at a very reasonable price. We should also point out how easy these are to set up and configure, thanks in part to the simple volume dial and the headphone jack on the front.

Although these speakers aren't going to reach the very top volumes of some of their competitors, they can quite comfortably fill a room with rich, immersive sound, and they'll ensure that the entire audio spectrum is hitting your ears. Whether it's music or video calling, the Bose Companion 2 Series III fit the bill.

This being Bose, the design and build quality are at a level that stand out from the crowd as well. They're small and discreet enough to fit in with whatever desk aesthetic you're going for, and you're not going to need a huge amount of room to get them in place.



While a surround sound system can seem like more than anyone would need for their computer, one of these setups can make a massive difference when it comes to gaming, movies and listening to music – hear your enemies creep up on you from all angles, enjoy your albums in a more immersive way than ever before, and watch films with the audio soundscape they were made with.

You get five satellite speakers and a subwoofer with this set, as well as a remote control and a control box, so it really is for people who want to upgrade their computer audio setup to the max. Despite all the tech on show, this is a relatively simple system to set up, and it shouldn't take you more than a few minutes to put everything in place.

This is a speaker set to consider if you want a cinematic experience in front of your computer: it offers THX-certified sound, Dolby Digital and DTS support, and much more besides, as well as plenty of inputs and 1,000W of maximum power. Overall, it's hard to find anything negative to say about it, except perhaps for the price.