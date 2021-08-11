Best cheap Sony TV deals for August 2021

Finding a cheap Sony TV on sale isn't as hard as it looks, but with so many retailers out there offering deals and discounts throughout the month it can be tough to keep up on which ones actually deserve a look. Sony's line up of LED and OLED TVs are some of the best on the market, but with that comes a proper price tag to match.

Thankfully, regularly deals on Sony LED and OLED TVs show up every month at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and many more retailers across the net. The hard part is sifting through all of those sites to find the right deal, but with our guide to the best cheap Sony TV deals of the month that's no longer a problem.

With some of the best gaming TVs to choose from, Sony displays are popular among gamers and movie fanatics for their impressive picture quality and image processing technology. With newer models including support for HDMI 2.1, gaming at 4K 60 FPS settings is now a reality and Sony's line up offers some of the best options for it.

So to help you save time (and money) on finding a brand new Sony TV cheap, we've compiled all of the best deals on Sony TVs happening this month right here in this nifty little guide. For simplicities sake, we've narrowed this guide down to Sony's LED and OLED options, making it quick and easy to find which Sony TV on sale you're looking for. Use the quick navigation menu at the top to jump straight to the category you want, and be sure to check back often for new deals and offers to show up!

Which Sony TV is best?

That question depends entirely on what you're looking to do with your new Sony display. If you're into gaming, the BRAVIA line is probably the best to check out as it offers the proper tech to take advantage of the new PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. With HDMI 2.1 ports included in most models, these displays can deliver 4K 60FPS console gaming for a truly immersive experience.

If you're just looking for a solid display to watch your favorite TV shows and movies, you can save a little bit of money by browsing their LED line up. The X90J Series offers a solid display for the price, but in many cases you'll want to keep an eye on Sony OLED TV deals as they can be just as cheap (if not cheaper) if you're patient enough.

Sony LED TV Deals

Rated as some of the best gaming TVs on the market, Sony's lineup of LED displays are plentiful when it comes to deals and discounts. Everything from the popular X95H Series to their popular BRAVIA XR models go on sale often, so it's only a matter of patience and timing to find a cheap Sony TV on sale. You'll find all of the best Sony LED TV deals today below, but check back regularly for new offers as they drop.

Sony OLED TV Deals

Taking the step up to Sony's OLED TVs is well worth it both in price and value, as these displays offer an incredible balance of picture quality and features for their price tag. You can often find Sony OLED TVs on sale fairly cheap throughout the month, with deals on BRAVIA Series displays showing up regularly. Some of the best deals on Sony's OLED TVs are below, but this list updates throughout the month with new offers so check back often.

