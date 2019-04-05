The best Huawei P30 and P30 Pro deals: get the cheapest P30 Pro prices

If you’re looking for the best deals on the Huawei P30 Pro or Huawei P30, you’re in the right place. The Chinese tech company’s stunning new smartphones are at last on sale, and new P30 and P30 Pro deals are coming in thick and fast today. Our team is searching through all the offers to bring you the best tariffs and SIM-free prices in the comparison chart below.

So what's all the excitement about? Well, if you liked the Huawei P20 Pro camera phone, you’ll love the new Huawei P30 Pro. Furnished with a unprecedented four-camera system – with a 40MP SuperSpectrum camera, f/1.6 wide-angle camera, phenomenal 5x lossless optical zoom and an AI-driven hybrid 10x zoom – the new flagship also boasts a 6.47-inch OLED display, much better battery life, wireless charging and a whole lot more. It's a genuine competitor to the Galaxy S10 and iPhone XS.

The Huawei P30, meanwhile, rivals the new Samsung S10 with a powerful triple lens, virtually infinite screen and – hurrah – a 3.55mm headphone jack. Both of Huawei’s latest smartphones are undeniably impressive. (If you want to read more about either device, head further down to the page to our mini reviews.)

Huawei P30 Pro: mini review

Screen size: 6.47-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2340 | Rear camera: 40 + 20 + 8MP | Front Camera: 32MP | Weight: 192g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB/512GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4200mAh

The Huawei P30 Pro is a seriously impressive piece of kit. Boasting a gorgeous dual-curved design on the front and back, it's a well-made smartphone that feels as premium as it looks. But we’ll start with the headline feature. That impressive quadruple-camera throws down the gauntlet to other smartphone manufacturers, with its improved optical and hybrid zoom letting you capture photos you just can't get with any other phone.

On the front, Huawei has increased the size of the screen from the P20 Pro’s 6.1-inch panel to a 6.47-inch FHD+ resolution OLED with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display is colourful, vibrant and pin-sharp.

Meanwhile, the P30 Pro takes on Apple with its powerful Kirin 980 chipset, a minimum of 128 GB storage and a hefty 4,200mAh battery – so it should last even longer than the Mate 20 Pro (which we already thought was impressive). We were bowled-over by the P20 Pro – but the P30 Pro looks like it’s raised the bar again.

Read T3’s Huawei P30 Pro review

The impressive entry-level Huawei P30 inherits everything we loved from the pricier P20 Pro model – and offers it in an upgraded form.

The impressive triple-camera and 3x lossless optical zoom is joined by the faster Kirin 980 chipset and Huawei's intelligent AI system, which takes your photography to the next level. It's also cheaper than the flagship Huawei P30 Pro – and it returns the 3.5mm headphone port to its rightful place too.

Huawei P30: mini review

Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2340 | Rear camera: 40 + 16 + 8MP | Front Camera: 32MP | Weight: 165g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 3650mAh

If you were tempted to invest in the Huawei P20 Pro's impressive triple-camera and 3x lossless optical zoom, it’s worth now instead opting for the P30 – which delivers an upgraded version of the tech.

The new smartphone boasts a 40-megapixel f/1.8 wide-angle "SuperSpectrum" sensor coupled with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Photos are crips and vibrant, while a combination of Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and AI-powered digital stabilisation removes any trace of wobble from your stills

The P30 is a premium product, with a colourful dual-curved display that wraps around the front of the device, and the latest operating system – dubbed EMUI 9.1 – powering the device. It also has a bigger 3,650mAh battery, so it’ll last longer than the P20 Pro, and Huawei has brought back the 3.5mm headphone port. Lovely stuff.

Read T3’s Huawei P30 review

