Best Fitbit Versa deals September 2020: get the cheapest Versa 3, Versa 2 and Versa Lite offers NOW

We expect a lot of Fitbit Versa deals to crop up soon, especially after the recent announcement of the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense. Good news for everyone trying to find the best Fitbit Versa 2 deals and even the cheapest Fitbit Versa Lite deals as there will be plenty of those very soon.

Although we have a separate list for the best cheap Fitbit deals but if you are looking for the best Fitbit Versa 2 deals and best Fitbit Versa 3 deals specifically, you'll find those right here. The Fitbit Versa 2 has been the best Fitbit up until very recently when the new Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense was announced.

Price drops will surely happen on Amazon Prime Day and especially on Black Friday, but that said, there are plenty of Fitbit Versa discounts knocking about at any given point so you might not have to wait until October/November to buy a cheap Fitbit Versa.

Best Fitbit Versa deals

Fitbit Versa 3

The new Fitbit Versa 3 comes with built-in GPS chip, in-app workout intensity map, PurePulse 2.0 optical heart rate sensor technology and the Active Zone Minutes feature to monitor your fitness activities, even when you're not actively logging workouts. The Fitbit Versa 3 also makes your wrist smarter and has a built-in speaker and microphone to take quick phone calls or to send them to voicemail if you can't be bothered to answer the phone.

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition

The main difference between the standard and special edition of the Fitbit Versa 2 is that the latter comes with fancier strap options and now a 3-month trial of Fitbit Premium too. Other than that, you get all the features of the Fitbit Versa 2, including Amazon Alexa smart assistant, 24/7 heart rate tracking, music controls and more.

Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit Versa 2 is remarkably similar to the original Versa but has subtly but noticeably better styling, slightly better battery life and an always-on screen – a long overdue addition that is especially useful when working out. The main improvement is the inclusion of the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Here, she responds to your orders and queries in text form only. Speaking to your wrist in order to turn on your lights is the future that was promised to us in 70s sci-fi films.

Fitbit Versa

What started it all: the original Fitbit Versa is still kicking, and although it's not available to buy at Fitbit, third party retailers have plenty of stock (presumably). Despite it not being the trendiest fitness smartwatch on the planet anymore, the Fitbit Versa has some cool features such as activity- and sleep-tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring and more. It's even swim-proof (for up to 50 metres).

Fitbit Versa Lite

I doubt that many people would buy the Fitbit Versa Lite nowadays considering the price and what it has to offer, but you never know, it might appeal to collectors and people who are into fitness tracker-slash-smartwatches from the past. The Versa Lite is basically a slightly watered-down version of the Versa. In all honesty, you are better off getting a new Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker instead of a Versa Lite, at least that comes with a 1-year Fitbit Premium subscription for less.

