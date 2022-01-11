Best cheap Dell monitor deals for January 2022

Looking for the best and cheapest Dell monitor deals on sale this month? For desktop users, the picking of a monitor has traditionally been down to size, but as screen qualities and features have improved, a lot more thought goes into the choice.

Laptop users are also increasingly seeing the benefits of adding a dedicated screen to their setup, especially for gaming and those working from home. Working or playing for hours on a 15-inch or less screen can be tough on the eyes.

The latest Dell monitors offer a range of sizes, resolutions and features to suit everyone from a student setup to a gamer or creative professional. There are 4k and 8k models, curved screens and fast response times. Whether you're hooking up your desktop, laptop, Mac or PC, there's something in the range to suit.

In this guide, you'll be able to find the best price on some of the most popular Dell monitor models. These update in real-time, so you always know that you're seeing the best deal on the model you want.

Is Dell a good monitor brand?

Dell produces a range of top-class monitors from gaming models to business-focused displays. As with most brands, there are a range of prices and specifications available to suit different needs and budgets. However, we find that with a balance of performance and cost, Dell is one of the top names in the monitor market.

What is the best size for a computer monitor?

The ideal size for your monitor depends on what you plan to use it for, as well as the space you have. Most new monitors start from 22 or 24-inches, and for general use, this will be plenty.

The resolution you go for will also affect the size you need. 4k and 8k monitors provide much greater detail even at smaller sizes, especially when viewed at close distances. Creative users may want to look at 27-inches and above to really get the best of their machine. Many gamers also like the immersive nature of curved screens, and for these, it's the bigger the better.

Dell monitor deals

Dell UltraSharp U2720Q 4k monitor deals



(Image credit: Dell)

The Dell UltraSharp U2720Q is a 27-inch 4K display that features connections for USB-C, USB-A, HDMI and Display Port. For this reason, it's the perfect monitor for MacBook Pro users or anyone else running connections from USB-C ports. It will even power your laptop while connected.

The list price for this monitor is $699.99 though you can often find deals around the $550 mark. While it's already a great choice, at this price it's a must-buy.

Dell UltraSharp UP3216Q Professional monitor deals



(Image credit: Dell)

If you're looking for a professional-grade screen, the Dell UltraSharp UP3216Q could be the answer. This 32-inch 4K screen prides itself on color accuracy, offering 99% Adobe RGB coverage and 87% DCI-P3.

This model retails at over $4,000 but has now been superseded by the Dell UltraSharp UP3221and so can be found for much less.

Dell P2721Q 4k monitor deals

(Image credit: Dell)

While not an UltraSharp model like the U2720Q, the P2721 provides two USB 3.2 upstream and two USB 2.0 downstream ports in addition to a USB-C, HDMI and Display Port. This means that you can connect this to your laptop and use it as a USB hub for your accessories. The 27-inch monitor also features a 4K IPS panel and Dell's ComfortView option to reduce blue light.

The full retail price of this model is $659.99 but it's common to see deals available for under $500.

Dell UltraSharp U4320Q 43-in monitor deals



(Image credit: Dell)

Looking for a super-sized screen? This Dell UltraSharp U4320Q has a 42.5-inch display. That's pretty much TV-sized viewing, so you'll need a lot of desk space. If you're looking for a serious video editing screen, this 4K unit will do the trick. It has a 1000:1 contrast ratio and a choice of HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C and USB 3.1 ports.

The price isn't as scary as you'd expect either. Though the RRP is $1,159.99 you can find it for just under $900 – that's less than some good 4K TVs.

Dell S2721HGF curved gaming monitor deals



(Image credit: Dell)

If you're looking for a gaming monitor and you're on a tight budget, the Dell S2721HGF is a great option. This is a 27-inch curved monitor with a full HD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. This makes it ideal for nice smooth gaming and while it might not offer all the bells and whistles of other gaming monitors, it comes in at a really good price.

The retail price on this is just $369.99 and right now deals are coming in as low as $249.

Dell UltraSharp UP3218K 8K monitor deals



(Image credit: Dell)

Looking for the very best all round? 8K screens are still rare and expensive but they do exist and they look stunning. The Dell UltraSharp UP3218K is one such display. This 31.5-inch monitor provides a jaw-dropping 8K resolution that not only displays any 8K content you might have natively but it will upscale 4K content to look even better.

With a retail price of $4,999.99, it's not cheap, but you can find some good deals to take the price below $4k.

Editor's Recommendations

Know what type of monitor you're after but still need more choice? Check out some of our dedicated monitor buying guides below.