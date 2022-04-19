Best Buy's 4 Day Sale TV deals include a 50 inch 4K Fire TV for under $300

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Best Buy is back at it again with another last minute sale, this time with their aptly named 4 Day Sale, which ends Thursday of this week. While the sale covers just about every corner of Best Buy's inventory, a cheap TV deal you may have not seen before just caught our eye.

The most recent line of Insignia-branded Fire TVs, the F30 Series, offer a great upgrade over the previous generation displays. Native 4K resolution support paired with features such as HDR10, DTS Studio Sound support and Alexa voice control built-in make the F30 Series a great budget-friendly Smart TV option.

View Best Buy's Insignia F30 Series 50 inch 4K Fire TV deal

Best Buy's 4 Day Sale features an unbeatable offer on the Insignia F30 Series 50 inch 4K Fire TV. Receiving a $100 price drop, those looking to pick up a cheap 4K TV on sale can grab the Insignia F30 Series 50 inch 4K Fire TV for just $299.99. A ridiculously cheap price for a 50 inch 4K TV, and easily one of the best TVs under $1,000 you'll find right now.

The entire line of Insignia F30 Series 4K Fire TVs is on sale at Best Buy right now, too. If you're willing to spend a bit more, the more commonly searched for 65 inch Insignia 4K Fire TV is only $449.99 during the sale. While the Fire TVs are some of the best TVs for those looking to just stream their favorite movies or shows, at this price they can be a solid option if you're in the market for a gaming TV as well.

Insignia F30 Series 50" LED 4K UHD Fire TV: was $399.99, now $299.99 ($100 in savings)

At this price, the F30 Series 50 inch is a top pick for one of the best cheap TV deals today, Native 4K UHD support along with HDR support as well as DTS Studio Sound deliver a stellar viewing experience at this price.

Why you should buy the Insignia F30 Series 4K Fire TV

The value alone on this deal speaks for itself, but if you're still on the fence about this one here's a few things to reassure you.

For the price, nabbing a 50 inch LED display is near impossible outside of major holidays – such as the upcoming Best Buy Memorial Day sale. While you can fork up a few hundred dollars more for the QLED version, the difference may be negligible to some. This deal, however, offers one of the cheapest Best Buy TV deals that's an all-around winner when it comes to picture quality in movies, games and more.

If a cheap TV for streaming movies or music is what you're after, the F30 Series will do the job and then some. Don't expect support for the latest PS5 or Xbox, however.

