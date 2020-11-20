Black Friday deals in Canada 2020: the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so far

Here in Canada we love a good Black Friday deal as much as the next country – unless the next country is America, which it is. Nonetheless, we'll have the pick of the Canada's Black Friday deals between now and December.

For a start, the Amazon.ca Black Friday sale is right around the corner, with early Black Friday deals already live. Prime Day delivered some incredible deals, but we expect Black Friday to be bigger and better than the retail giant's two-day deal extravaganza. There's already a complete page dedicated to holiday deals that both Prime and non-Prime members can take advantage of.

There are also already savings to be had at fellow North American giants Best Buy – with deep discounts already available on a huge range of TVs, headphones, homewares and more – and Walmart, as well as Canada's favourite online shops, such as London Drugs – our UK readers may be shocked to learn this is not, in fact, a Morrissey album. Most of these will then kick on to be among the Cyber Monday deals in Canada – that's on November 30. Before then, get stuck into these Black Friday deals.

When is Black Friday 2020 in Canada?

Black Friday 2020 will be on Friday, November 27th.

Black Friday sales usually kick off on the evening of Thanksgiving in the United States and run through the following day. Canadian retailers have followed suit, offering their own deals, except they'll be doing it a little differently this year.

Some are starting their Black Friday sales early, or including them as part of early holiday sales. Now that the calendar is into November, big retailers – notably Best Buy – are gearing up for what should be an interesting set of deals.

Black Friday deals at Amazon Canada

• Shop Amazon.ca Black Friday deals

🌟 Best Deal Today: up to 35% off Fitbit products

Prime Day has come and gone, leaving Black Friday as the next big shopping day to yield another load of deals on everything from Amazon's own devices, to gadgets, games, and more.

Amazon likes to kick things a little bit in advance for Black Friday by laying out some deals before the big day arrives. This is an unusual year for obvious reasons, and with Black Friday so much closer to the holidays, you can expect the two to blend together to some degree. The ball is already rolling with some great deals on Blink security cameras, but there will be much more where that came from in tech, gaming, electronics, and other holiday gift ideas this year.

Black Friday deals at Best Buy Canada

• Shop all Best Buy Canada's Black Friday deals

🌟 Best Deal Today: up to 33% off Sony Bravia TVs

Best Buy always leaves a trail of deals leading up to Black Friday, and this year, the big retailer is offering even more than usual through its "Beat the Rush" sale. That covers a lot of ground already, and it's a good bet there will be more to come.

It's easy enough to stumble upon a deal on Best Buy's website, but when you peer a little closer, you will find more than a few gems waiting to be had at lower prices. And with the holidays coming so soon after Black Friday, you can expect some of those deals to carry over. You've got plenty to look at, including smartphones, headphones, TVs, laptops, speakers, gaming and more.

🌎 Only at Best Buy: save up to 20% on an Arlo Ultra Wire-Free Security System with 2 Bullet 4K Cameras – now $649.99 for a limited time

🍳 Kitchenware: up to 35% off a NutriBullet 0.7L 600-Watt Stand Blender

⏲️ Small Appliances: up to 29% off an iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum

🕹️ Gaming: save up to 50% on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4 and Xbox One

🤖 Home Theatre: save up to 48% on select Smart TVs and home theatre accessories

🎧 Portable Audio: save up to 33% on select Beats by Dr. Dre headphones and earbuds

Black Friday deals at Walmart

Shop all Walmart Black Friday deals

🌟 Best Deal Today: Instant Pot 8 Quart 6-in1 Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker

Walmart is often a madhouse on Black Friday, but this year will probably see plenty of online shopping to ward off the dangers of big crowds. The big retailer appears to be saving its best for November 26th, but there are early deals to be had in the meantime.

Given how many different items Walmart sells, you will find a price chop on all sorts of products, though it's not clear if these sale items will be further reduced when the big day comes. Just be aware of the "while quantities last" note that the retail giant made obvious. There may not be much of these early sale items left by Black Friday.

Black Friday deals at London Drugs

• Shop all London Drugs Black Friday deals

🌟 Best Deal Today: Get a matching stool with an Arcade1Up Arcade Cabinet

London Drugs Black Friday sales are on a slow roll out, but the trickle is already underway, and it includes a number of products across categories. Within the big Black Friday deals are a bunch of others under the "Singles Day" campaign.

But as the calendar moves closer to November 27th, campaigns like that may very well blend into what's on the price-chopping block from London Drugs' inventory. You're sure to find something that's been significantly slashed, though you'll probably save a decent amount no matter what sale item you set your sights on.

Black Friday deals at Sport Chek

• Shop Sport Chek Black Friday deals

Sport Chek Black Friday specials and sales aren't quite live yet, but you can expect the savings to start on November 19th, and continue past Black Friday till December 2nd. Some sales will be exclusive to the frenzy of November 26-27, whereas others may only be available from Nov. 26-Dec 2.

What we do know is that gadgets will be cut down in price, like those from Apple, Beats by Dre, and Fitbit. Even the Theragun will get a nice discount of up to $200 off. The rest of the deals look to be focused on apparel and sporting goods, which is the retailer's main focus anyway. Sport Chek is promoting up to 60% off on various items

Black Friday deals at Staples

• Shop Staples Black Friday deals

As always, Staples will be holding its own Black Friday sale, and is keeping the details under wraps until we get closer to November 27th. If prior years are any indication, the retailer will likely cut down the price for some laptops, especially if they're 2019 models or came to market in early 2020.

Office furniture looks to get some of the same treatment, as may select inkjet and laser printers. It's not clear if that will extend to consumables, like ink, but anything is possible. For now, there are some unrelated sales for items that will extend into December, regardless.

More of Canada's Black Friday sales