Best Black Friday Apple laptop deals

Great Black Friday deals on Apple MacBooks are like a needle in a haystack: they are out there, but you’ll have to look hard to find them.

Fortunately, We’ve done the hard work of straw sifting for you. Our top team of deal diggers has found the best Black Friday deals on Apple’s complete range of laptops. These range from the superlight (and surprisingly affordable) Apple MacBook Air up to the just-announced M1 Pro-equipped MacBook Pro laptops that offer incredible performance for bigger tasks.

Best Black Friday Apple MacBook Air deals

The Macbook Air is all about portability, weighing in at just 2.8 pounds and 0.6 inches thick. As our review noted, It was the first of Apples laptop lineup to get the M1 processor that Apple designed themselves. While the M1 processor has been supplanted by the Pro and Max models on the MacBook Pro lineup, it is still a very capable processor that can pretty much any everyday task you could throw at it. Combine this with a beautiful 13-inch screen, and you've got a package that has portability and performance, all in one.

Best Black Friday Apple MacBook Pro (2021) deals

The big daddy of the 2021 MacBook Pro lineup, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has it all: a massive 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, up to 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, all powered by either the M1 Pro or the M1 Max processor. Both processors offer 10-core performance, but the Max version doubles the number of GPU cores to 32 for top-tier graphics performance.

Shaving a couple of inches off the display makes the 14-inch version of the 2021 MacBook Pro a much more portable device, as the weight drops to 3.5 pounds. The performance is a little lighter as well, though, with options for an 8- or 10-core M1 Pro processor and a slightly lower resolution Liquid Retina display than the 16-incher. It still kicks some performance ass, though.

This MacBook Pro was launched in 2020, but it is still available and is a great deal if value is more important to you than raw processing power. It is built around by the same M1 processor that the MacBook Airs below are based on, with 8 CPU and GPU cores, but in a larger package that provides more rom for a bigger keyboard and touchpad. You don't get the improved keyboard and screen of the 2021 Pro models, though.

