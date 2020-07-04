Best 4th of July Sales 2020: Save with Independence Day deals at Home Depot, Lowe's and more

Some of the best 4th of July sales of 2020 have begun and you can save big on appliances, home furniture, TVs and more this weekend only. We've got some of the best deals going on now through the 4th of July sales weekend, and you'll find some great savings at your favorite retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's and more.

Most sales will bring bigger discounts on appliances and home furniture, with retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's slashing prices up to 70% on refrigerators, microwaves and dishwashers. However, you'll still be able to find some great deals on electronics and TVs with retailers like Best Buy.

We'll continue to update this page as more deals are dropped, so be sure to check back regularly for more savings as we approach the 4th of July weekend!

Appliance Sales

The upcoming 4th of July weekend is an excellent chance to find deals on appliances, with retailers including Home Depot and Lowe's taking up to 40% off everything from dishwashers to ovens. Some deals will save you upwards of $500 or more on a single appliance, with big name brands like Samsung, LG and Whirlpool on sale.

Appliances Connection and Home Depot, however, are running "buy more save more" style sales where shoppers can save upwards of $700 when they purchase multiple appliances. These deals are perfect for new or long-time homeowners looking to grab a new suite of appliances all in one shot.

Appliances Connection | 4th of July Appliance Sale 2020

Head on over to Appliances Connection's 4th of July sale where you can save up to $700 when you purchase more than one major appliance. Grab a new refrigerator or update the entire kitchen with all stainless steel, the more you buy the more you save!View Deal

Best Buy | 4th of July Appliances Sale

This 4th of July weekend, you can save up to 40% on select major appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges and more. Save up to $500 or more on name brands like Samsung, Whirlpool and LG this weekend only!View Deal

Home Depot | Red White & Blue Savings Event

Home Depot's Red White & Blue Savings Event brings massive discounts on major appliances, with up to 40% off single purchases or up to $600 when you purchase multiple appliances. The choice is yours on how you want to save this 4th of July weekend!View Deal

Lowe's | Celebrate July 4th Sale

Save 40% or more during Lowe's Celebrate July 4th Sale going on now through the Independence Day weekend. Everything from stoves to microwaves will be on sale, so head over now to save big on major brands like Whirlpool, Frigidaire, Samsung and more.View Deal

Mattress Sales

Top mattress brands including Purple, Nectar, Amerisleep and more will be on sale this 4th of July weekend, with savings of 40% and more on king, queen and twin sizes mattresses. Bedding and other accessories are also on sale at some retailers, with popular brands like Nectar offering up to $400 of free accessories with any mattress purchase.

The great news is that pretty much every major brand of mattress and luxury mattress is on sale this weekend, and with some very generous trial periods this is your chance to try a new mattress out without breaking the bank. Don't miss your chance to upgrade that mattress and save a buck in the process!

Amerisleep | Take 30% off any mattress w/ code: AS30

Amerisleep is taking 30% off any mattress purchase and shoppers can save upwards of $400 this 4th of July weekend only! Amerisleep offers free, no contact delivery and hassle free returns. Promo Code: AS30View Deal

Emma Mattress | 30% off sitewide w/ promo code 4THJULY

Get 35% off everything with Emma's new maximum protection and maximum comfort mattress deal. Bundle together an Emma mattress, mattress protector and pillow and save! Promo Code: 4THJULYView Deal

Leesa Mattress | Up to $400 off select mattresses

For a limited time, you can save up to $400 when you purchase one of Leesa's original, hybrid or legend series mattresses. Premium memory foam combined with up to two pocket spring layers ensure you get the best night sleep possible.View Deal

Mattress Firm | Save up to $500 on king and queen size mattresses

Save up to $500 at with Mattress Firm's 4th of July sale. Grab a king size bed at a queen size price, or a queen size at a twin size price. Discounts on brands including Serta, Beautyrest and more!View Deal

Nectar Mattress | Receive $399 of accessories ABSOLUTELY FREE!

Purchase any Nectar mattress this Independence Day weekend and receive $400 worth off accessories completely free. Each mattress purchased comes with 2 pillows, a protector and sheets this weekend only!View Deal

Purple Mattress | Save on the mattress that broke the internet

Grab one of the most talked about mattresses on sale today, with free gifts on select mattress purchases for a limited time. Featuring the patented Purple Grid to eliminate pressure points, Purple mattresses deliver some of the best nights sleep imaginable.View Deal

Saatva Mattress | Save $200 when you spend $1000 or more

You can save $200 now when you purchase a Saatva mattress and spend at least $1,000. Design your perfect mattress and save today with a luxury mattress by Saatva.View Deal

Furniture Sales

You'll find both indoor and outdoor furniture on sale during July sales events, with retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Kirkland's and Overstock running huge sales. You'll be able to save extra this 4th of July during Overstock's 4th of July Blowout Sale where they're taking up to 70% off tons of outdoor furniture including patio sets, deck chairs and more!

Bed Bath & Beyond | Up to 50% off this weekend only

Save on everything from home decor to appliances this July 4th weekend at Bed Bath & Beyond, with discounts of up to 50% off on select product site wide!View Deal

Kirkland's | Up to 50% off select items + 20% off with code: WEB20

Save up to 50% on select items site wide plus save 20% off your purchase with code WEB20. Everything from outdoor furniture to home decor, dishes and more are on sale so don't miss your chance to save big this weekend!View Deal

Overstock | 4th of July Blowout Sale – up to 70% off!

Over 1,000 items on sale this weekend with savings of up to 70% off on furniture, home decor, rugs, and more. Overstock is also dropping new deals daily with massive savings, so check back daily for new sales!View Deal

Wayfair | July 4th Clearance Sale – up to 70% off!

Wayfair has a massive 4th of July clearance sale going on now with discounts of up to 70% on select products. Furniture, rugs, mattress and more are all on sale through the Independence Day weekend, so head on over right now to see what you can find!View Deal

TV Sales

While 4th of July sales primarily revolve around home improvement, appliances and outdoor products, deal hunters can still find some great deals on 4K TVs at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo and more. Best Buy's 4th of July sale has a ton of 4K TVs on sale with special deals on Samsung TVs of up to $500!

Best Buy | Complete 4th of July TV Sale

Save on hundreds of 4K TVs with discounts on LG, Samsung, VIZIO, Sony and more this weekend only. Choose from LED, QLED and more with savings of up to $500 and more on select 4K TVs during Best Buy's 4th of July sale.View Deal

