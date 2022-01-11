4th of July appliance sales 2022: the best deals on appliances this Independence Day

There's still time to save big with 4th of July appliance sales – save 50% or more on refrigerators, cookers, microwaves and more

Troy Fleming

By , published

With the best 4th of July sales now in full swing, shoppers can find some excellent deals on appliances, furniture, home decor, and more. Some of the best deals on appliances come around during July 4th sales, with retailers including Appliances Connection, Home Depot, Lowe's, and more slashing prices on major appliances store-wide.

Major brands including Maytag, Samsung, and Whirlpool will all be on sale with upwards of 50% off in some cases. Some sales, such as Appliances Connection's 4th of July Sale and Lowe's Celebrate 4th of July Sales Event, also include instant rebates of up to $700 when you purchase multiple appliances.

July 4 Appliance Sales

Appliances Connection 4th of July Sale | Save up to $800 when you buy multiple appliances

Appliances Connection 4th of July Sale | Save up to $800 when you buy multiple appliances
Shoppers looking to upgrade their appliances can save up to $800 when you buy more than one appliances. Savings vary depending on how many appliances purchased, with a maximum savings of $800 when you purchase 8 or more appliances during Appliances Connection's 4th of July sale.

View Deal
Home Depot Red White &amp; Blue Savings Event | Up to 40% off + Save up to $600 instantly

Home Depot Red White & Blue Savings Event | Up to 40% off + Save up to $600 instantly
Home Depot's Red White & Blue Savings event features multiple deals on appliances with up to 40% off single appliance purchases, an instant rebate of $600 on select appliances as well as a tiered savings of up to $600 when you purchase 6 or more appliances.

View Deal
Best Buy Appliances 4th of July Sale | Up to 40% off select appliances

Best Buy Appliances 4th of July Sale | Up to 40% off select appliances
You'll find tons of good deals on large and small appliances at Best Buy during their Appliances 4th of July Sale event. Save upwards of 40% and more on washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges and more now through 4th of July weekend!

View Deal
Wayfair July 4th Sale | Up to 55% off select major appliances

Wayfair July 4th Sale | Up to 55% off select major appliances
Wayfair is running a massive major appliance clearance sale this 4th of July with savings of up to 55% on select major appliances including refrigerators, freezers, portable air conditioners and more. 

View Deal
Lowe's Celebrate July 4th Sales Event | Up to 40% off select appliances + up to $700 instant savings

Lowe's Celebrate July 4th Sales Event | Up to 40% off select appliances + up to $700 instant savings
You'll find pretty much every type of appliance on sale during Lowe's Celebrate July 4th Sales event. Save up to 40% on select major appliances or receive an instant rebate of up to $700 based on your entire order size.

View Deal

4th of July top appliance deals

Samsung 28-cu ft French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker:  was $2,749, now $1,949 at Lowes (save $800)

Samsung 28-cu ft French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker: was $2,749, now $1,949 at Lowes (save $800)
This Samsung refrigerator offers 28 cubic feet of storage, including double fridge doors and a bottom freezer door. Also includes a dual ice maker.

View Deal
Samsung 4.5-cu ft High Efficiency Stackable Steam Cycle Front-Load Washer:  was $999, now $699 at Lowes (save $300)

Samsung 4.5-cu ft High Efficiency Stackable Steam Cycle Front-Load Washer: was $999, now $699 at Lowes (save $300)
A front-loading high-efficiency washer with 4.5 cubic feet of capacity, steam stain removal, self-cleaning and smartphone operation.

View Deal
ZLINE 30" 4 cu. ft. Freestanding Gas Range:  was $6,249.95, now $NaN at Wayfair (save $4,295)

ZLINE 30" 4 cu. ft. Freestanding Gas Range: was $6,249.95, now $NaN at Wayfair (save $4,295)
Huge savings on this freestanding gas range. It comes in a choice of nine colors to suit your space and features four gas burners and a 4 cubic feet capacity convection oven.

View Deal
LG STUDIO 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher:  was $1,299.99, now $1,049.99 at Best Buy (save $250)

LG STUDIO 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $1,299.99, now $1,049.99 at Best Buy (save $250)
LG's top control dishwasher features a dynamic dry to more efficiently use the steam to dry your dishes. You can also monitor your cleaning cycle using SmartThinQ connectivity.

View Deal
GE 1.6 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave:  was $309, now $198 at Home Depot (save $111)

GE 1.6 cu. ft. Over the Range Microwave: was $309, now $198 at Home Depot (save $111)
This over-the-range microwave features a 1.6 cubic feet capacity and 1,000 Watts of cooking power. Also includes a two-speed venting system for your cooktop.

View Deal

Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

