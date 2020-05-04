Best 4K monitors 2020: top Ultra HD displays

Here, in T3's best 4K monitors guide, we've listed the absolute top Ultra HD screens on the market today. These are panels that, across a wide-range of usage cases and price points, deliver great user experiences, with robust, quality hardware partnered with stylish designs and advanced features.
There's 4K monitors that are ideal for Apple Mac users, professionals who like to game in their spare time, all-rounders that deliver across the board, bargain beauties that deliver the basics brilliantly, and super accurate panels that are perfect for creatives who spend plenty of time illustrating as well as editing images and videos.
We've got great 4K monitor choices for every user, however, if you would prefer an instant, single recommendation for the 4K monitor that we think is the best buy for most people in 2020, though, then we currently consider the Philips Brilliance 328P the screen to ring up. There are though plenty of other fantastic 4K monitors in this guide, so read on for even more choice.
The best 4K monitors you can buy today
1. Philips Brilliance 328P
The best 4K monitor for most people
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Finding a display that brings together 4K support and HDR (High Dynamic Range) at an affordable price point can be something of a holy grail, but every now and then a manufacturer finds that elusive sweet spot. Take the, ahem, brilliant Philips Brilliance 328P, a plucky display that sports an impressive HDR 600 rating and a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution as a great example.
This monitor's very vibrant display will do your graphic design, video editing and gaming pastime more than enough justice. It's also shockingly affordable, especially when you consider this is a 31.5-inch display with 4K and HDR support. Indeed, when you compare it to certain, similarly specced screens, it delivers the same performance for under half the price.
And, we feel it is because of this mixture of great hardware and modest price point, that makes the Philips Brilliance 328P the first monitor many users should consider when looking to upgrade.
2. Eizo ColorEdge CG319X
The best premium 4K monitor
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Eizo displays are a familiar sight in professional photography and video production studios, due to the company's well-deserved reputation for outstanding consistent colour accuracy, with very little brightness deviation across the panel. As such they're an obvious choice for the top slot in our best 4K monitor roundup.
The 31-inch Eizo ColorEdge CG319X continues this tradition, delivering a 149 ppi DCI 4K resolution 4,096 x 2,160 panel (a slightly taller 4K standard used in digital video production) that is ideal for any sort of high-end photo and video editing work, as well as general usage and gaming.
The monitor is also equipped with a raft of high-end features, too, such as how it is equipped with HLG (hybrid log-gamma) and the PQ (perceptual quantization) curve for displaying and editing HDR (high dynamic range) video content.
Meanwhile its wide-gamut LED backlight reproduces 98% of the DCI-P3 standard used in digital cinema and it also covers 99% of the Adobe RGB color space, too, meaning that images will always be displayed correctly.
All these features come together to produce a simply jaw-dropping image in applications across the board, which is only matched by the CG319X's asking price. At around £4,000 this serious piece of image editing hardware commands a seriously high premium, so it's really only for the professionals. However, if you can afford it and can justify the expense, then the Eizo ColorEdge CG319X is the best 4K monitor in the world.
3. Samsung U28E590D
The best budget 4K monitor
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Not everyone has a huge amount to spend on a pixel-packed monitor, which is something that South Korean maker Samsung realises, with it 28-inch, 4K Samsung U28E590D ringing in for a fraction of some of the other monitors on the market.
Be under no illusion, though, Samsung is of course renowned for the quality of its display tech, and that is evidenced even here, with the U28E590D delivering a super-fast 1ms response time, 170-degree viewing angles, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and rock solid connection options.
You don't get quite as many ports or quite as much size as you do on some other models, but the U28E590D cuts very few corners in hitting that fantastically low price point. Definitely worth a look for anyone shopping for a new 4K monitor on a budget.
4. Samsung U32R592
The best curved 4K monitor on the market for most people
Specifications
Reasons to buy
If you're looking for a 4K monitor with a curved screen then the Samsung U32R592 is the best choice on the market for most people. That's because it delivers an elegant, minimal bezel screen that has a deep 1,500R curvature that really helps draw you into the panel.
It's got the tech chops, too, and is certainly not just a pretty face. A resolution of 3,940x2160 is partnered with an impressive response time of 4ms, a contrast ratio of 2500:1 and some top-rate viewing angles, too. The screen is also a just-right 32-inches in size, meaning it will fit into almost every setup.
It's not got the biggest port array, with only HDMI, mini DisplayPort and 3.5mm audio connections possible, but unless this will be an issue (and we're guessing the vast majority of people will connect via HDMI) then the Samsung U32R592 certainly will not disappoint.
5. HP Z27
A superb and sleek best 4K monitor all-rounder
Specifications
Reasons to buy
The HP Z27 not only looks fantastic – from the screen to the stand – it also comes with a USB-C port so you can charge your laptop (or your phone) while you're working. It's well worth a place in our round-up of best 4K monitors, particularly if you're looking for something sleek for the office.
With a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, you've got plenty of room for those spreadsheets and webpages, but at a size that doesn't necessarily overwhelm a small or medium-sized desk. Obviously something bigger will be more immersive, but not everyone needs something huge set up in the attic or study.
Another point worth mentioning is the excellent colour accuracy on this model, making it one of the top choices out there for professionals working with images and video on a regular basis. Really though, whatever you're using it for, the HP Z27 is a winner.
6. LG Ultrafine 24MD4KL
A premium all-rounder 4K monitor that is ideal for Apple Mac users
Specifications
Reasons to buy
If you are a Mac user with photo and video editing usage in mind then the LG UltraFine 24MD4KL is a great choice. Heck, thanks to its premium all-round package it is a great option for anyone, really, but due to its USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity options, for macOS operators it is especially worth checking out.
For its size, which is 27 inches, it is expensive, but that investment buys you truly excellent colour accuracy, with top-rate contrast, brightness and colour support (1.07 billion colours supported!). Naturally, you also get the Ultra HD 4K resolution, which means images and videos are displayed with superb visual fidelity (183ppi).
You don't get HDMI or DisplayPort options, and that combined with a 14ms response time means this monitor isn't the best choice for gamers, but providing that isn't your bag then the LG Ultrafine 24MD4KL comes highly recommended.
7. Acer Predator X27
A brilliant 4K monitor for professionals who like to game
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sitting wonderfully in the gap between out and out gaming monitor and all-round premium 4K monitor powerhouse, the Acer Predator X27 delivers a fantastic system for both work and play.
Not only do you get a Ultra HD 4K screen here, but you get one that boasts a proper HDR peak brightness of 1,000 cd/m2, a response time of 4ms, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. That is an astounding combination of top monitor tech and it makes watching 4K HDR movies and playing today's best games a no-compromise pleasure.
The design is clean and modern, too, meaning that the monitor fits easily into an office, study or gaming room setup. Naturally, to get the most out of such a monitor then you will need a powerful PC or games console, but if that is you and you can stretch to the X27's undoubtedly premium price point, then it comes very highly recommended.
8. Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB
A do-it-all 4K monitor of simply epic proportions
Specifications
Reasons to buy
There's so much to love about the Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB that it is difficult to know where to start. It's a simply massive panel, measuring in at a TV-sized 43 inches, which means you're never strapped for space. Thanks to its 4K, DisplayHDR 1000 panel technology, too, the picture quality it delivers is also impressive, with up to 1000 nits of peak brightness accessible.
Elsewhere, the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution screen also comes with a gamer-focused 4 ms response time and Adaptive-Sync technology, which means input lag is moot and high-speed gaming sessions a super smooth, click-and-hope free experience. Naturally, thanks to the screen's Quantum Dot colour tech, too, images and videos are presented naturally and with rich, vivid colours.
Lastly, a smorgasbord of connection options, including DisplayPort and miniDisplayPort, HDMI and USB-C mean that hooking the monitor up is never an issue either, and its cost, coming in just over the £500 mark makes it very approachable to most shoppers as well.
The picture quality isn't absolutely the best-in-class in this guide, however, just like everything else about it, it is good and complements a strong all-round 4K monitor package that excels in delivering huge screen space.
9. BenQ 27-inch EW2780U
One of the best affordable 4K monitors on the market
Specifications
Reasons to buy
The BenQ EW2780U comes with a special proprietary technology branded HDRi – the "i" is for "intelligent", we think – that apparently uses both the content on screen and the ambient lighting to give you a better HDR experience, with no loss of detail in either the darkest or lightest parts of the picture.
In our experience it's better than standard HDR in some cases but not in others, but there's not a huge amount in it (and you can at least turn it off if you don't like it). There are actually two HDRi modes, one for games and one for entertainment, so that's plenty of room to experiment.
Otherwise this is another top quality monitor from BenQ, as you would expect from a manufacturer that's been in the business for years now. You'll have no problems at all with the build quality, initial setup and on-screen controls, and that's before you get to the spec of the monitor.
As well as 27 inches of space, you get a 4K resolution and a response time of 5ms – so you can conceivably use this display for gaming as well as for everything else. A good number of ports are included for a monitor this size as well, and the price (typically well under £500) is definitely on the reasonable side.
Having fired up the BenQ EW2780U for a variety of movies as well as some everyday computer work, we can confirm it's a sharp, bright monitor that shows off content very well – whether that's a 4K stream from Netflix or an Excel spreadsheet – and definitely worth a place on your best 4K monitor shortlist.
10. LG 27UK650-W
Excels at everything from gaming to office work
Specifications
Reasons to buy
You're looking at a pixel resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, a screen size of 27 inches and a refresh rate of 60Hz with the LG 27UK650-W, and that puts it firmly in the all-purpose 4K monitor category – it's a screen that can be used for just about anything you can use a display for, and it's going to pass any test you give it with flying colours.
Up close and in use the LG 27UK650-W panel is bright and vibrant, with superb colour reproduction and clarity. We'd be happy using this monitor for gaming, or for office work, or both, and there's support here for AMD Freesync variable refresh rate technology too, which is going to appeal to gamers.
In terms of looks, the monitor manages to be sleek and unfussy, and it's the sort of display design that can fit in just about everywhere. No matter what your desk setup or what you plan to do with it, the LG 27UK650-W is a 4K monitor that'll impress you.
11. Dell UltraSharp U2718Q
Dell impresses once again with this 4K beauty
Specifications
Reasons to buy
There's no doubt that Dell knows what it's doing when it comes to electronics, and the UltraSharp U2718Q confirms that: this understated, high-quality 4K monitor impresses in just about every category, though it's a bit more suited to the demands of the professional than the gamer.
It certainly looks the part – check out those ultra-thin bezels and the minimal aesthetic of the stand. Colour accuracy and port selection is good too, with two HDMI slots, a DisplayPort socket and a mini DisplayPort socket, and two USB 3.0 ports as well. Despite all this potential cabling, everything is kept neat and tidy around the back.
The best part of the Dell UltraSharp U2718Q is the picture that you get, which is crisp and clear and vivid – it even makes spreadsheet work enjoyable. The screen can rotate around 90 degrees at an angle as well, if you need a more unconventional monitor setup.
12. Samsung 32-inch High Resolution Space Monitor
The best 4K monitor for space-saving minimalism
Specifications
Reasons to buy
If you're looking for a quality 4K panel that also specialises in maximising desk space then this cleverly engineered Space Monitor from Samsung should be right at the top of your shopping list.
The magic-maker is the monitor's clamp system, which locks the monitor's flat stand to the rear of a desk very firmly, with a simply twist to lock system fixing it firmly in place. The monitor, which is completely bezeless on three sides, simply then slots into the stand, where it can then be secured with a few screws. A snap-on backplate then hides this.
The Space Monitor can then sit flush to the back of the desk, allowing it sit right up against walls, as even the few cables that extend down from its ports can be cleverly routed through cable channels carved into the back of the stand. The stand is hinged at the base, too, and allows it to be brought forward and downward at any angle (zero-level HAS) until the base of the monitor sits flush with the table.
Panel-wise, Samsung delivers a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio, typical brightness of 250 cd/m2 and a 2500:1 contrast ratio. Response time sits at 4ms (GTG), refresh rate at 60 Hz, and horizontal and vertical viewing angles at 178°. In other words, a quality and versatile 4K screen.
Are there other monitors in available that offer similar viewing experiences? Absolutely. But there aren't any that deliver such a stunning, space-saving design. One of 2020's strongest 4K monitor choices.
13. Dell UltraSharp UP3216Q
An incredibly strong 4K monitor that delivers across the board
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dell's latest high-end 31.5-inch 4K display packs in a lot of professional-grade features for superb colour accuracy. It has a specification that almost rivals Eizo's monster CG318-4K (see above), as it hits 99% Adobe RGB coverage and 87% DCI-P3, delivering great picture quality.
While it costs a lot less than Eizo's offering, it's still a pricey prospect, though, which is to be expected of a large high-end 4K display in 2020. Nevertheless, if you want a premium 4K monitor but can't stretch to the Eizo, it's definitely worth a look.
14. Acer Predator XB281HK
A well-priced, gamer-focussed 4K display with Nvidia G-Sync
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Like the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQ, Acer's Predator XB281HK is a 4K monitor with G-Sync technology ensuring no tearing or stuttering in games up to 60Hz.
It uses a TN panel, which can't offer the same wide viewing angles of IPS displays, but it makes this monitor a lot more affordable than the Asus ROG Swift. Indeed, the XB281HK is nicely priced for a general 4K display, so the inclusion of G-Sync is an impressive addition.
Being based off TN technology also means a lower 1ms response time, which is essential for the most serious of gamers. A worthy entrant on our best 4K monitors list.
15. BenQ PD3200U
One of the best 4K monitors for professionals
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Digital designers will be in hardware heaven with the BenQ PD3200U thanks to this 4K monitor being calibrated for super colour accuracy, contrast and crisp image quality. The screen is also a bit of a whopper at 32 inches, leaving users plenty of real estate to play with.
As the screen is really designed for professionals, it also comes with a darkroom, CAD/CAM, and animation mode, keyboard video mouse and embedded SD/MMC card reader with support for SD/SDHC/SDXC/MMC.
It certainly costs a pretty penny, and isn't much of a looker, but when its base functionality and features are so good, that doesn't matter so much if you're in the market for a top 4K monitor at the moment.
16. Iiyama B2888UHSU
The best 4K monitor for a bargain basement price point
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Since 4K is still quite a new technology, most of the displays in this list are pricier than a lot of non-4K displays – but Iiyama's 28-inch B2888UHSU is much more reasonable.
It uses a TN panel with a 1ms response time, and although the viewing angles aren't quite as wide as you'll find with an IPS display, there are plenty of small extras that make the B2888UHSU a really good buy.
It has a copious number of video inputs for example, a fully adjustable stand, and a picture-in-picture mode, as seen with other larger displays, so you can use two devices simultaneously with this monitor.
How to choose the best 4K monitor for you
It's really important to do your research when choosing the best 4K monitor for you. From refresh rates to adaptive-sync capabilities, be sure you know exactly what these features are and whether they'll influence your decision before you make it. A little research goes a long way when investing in new tech.
To this end, below our list of top 4K monitors we've included some advice that should help you narrow down and determine what UHD screens you should be looking for, and ensure you land a panel that you'll be impressed with.
The natural successor to 1080p screens and televisions is of course 4K, which is also marketed as Ultra HD (UHD). There are four times as many pixels, which means four times as much detail.
Movies look good at 1080p, but in 4K the picture really gets to that breathtaking level – and as long as your PC can handle the processing demands, playing games on a 4K display is an amazing experience, too.
When choosing a monitor, you need to take into consideration factors such as colour gamut and response time, the latter being a reflection on how good the panel will be for gaming (the faster the better).
You also – naturally – need to work out which panel size you need. 27-inch displays are the sweet spot for us, although you can get some cracking deals on larger displays, too. With all that in mind, here's our roundup of the best 4K monitors currently on the market in 2020.