You might want to skip the Apple Watch Series 8

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Are you looking forward to the Apple Watch Series 8? Well, I'm here to dampen that excitement because it looks like the Series 8 won't be much of an upgrade over the Series 7.

This is according to reliable tipster Mark Gurman and his "Power On" newsletter (opens in new tab), which claims that the Series 8 S8 processor won't be any faster than the S7 chip in the Series 7.

The S7 chip has the same specification as the S6 chip that came before it.

Now, that's not necessarily an issue, as the Series 7 is no slouch, but if you're hoping for a big upgrade then it sounds like you might be in for a disappointment.

Later in the article, Gurman does state that he believes the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a low-power mode which extends the battery life. He believes this could be enabled with hardware, which does suggest either a low-power co-processor or a reworking of the current S7 chip.

If you're waiting for a faster and more powerful Apple Watch, then you'll have to wait until the Apple Watch Series 9 in 2023, as this will reportedly get an all-new processor.

Back to this year though… Alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, it's expected that Apple will introduce an updated Apple Watch SE and a new rugged Apple Watch model.

All of these models could use the same S8 chip.