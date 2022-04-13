Apple iPhone and iPad users just got a cool new update

Perfect for anyone that loves creating videos

Apple iPhone logo
(Image credit: NurPhoto / Getty Images)
Matthew Forde
By
published

Apple has rolled out a new update as part of iMovie 3.0 to help make video creation across iPhone and iPad devices that bit easier, introducing two new exciting features: Storyboards and Magic Movie.

The idea behind these new updates is to help make creating videos on the devices simpler while helping to "inspire" new video creators to get into the media. Storyboards offer a flexible shots list and step-by-step guidance on exactly which clips to capture for each video. The idea is that instead of beginning with a blank slate, creators can decide between 20 different storyboards, including the likes of "cooking tutorials, Q&As, product reviews, news reports, and more".

Magic Movie, on the other hand, lets you create videos from any images or albums in your library along with titles, transitions and music. To do this, simply choose a selection of photos and Magic Movie automatically identifies "the best parts of the footage" before then making the project, according to Apple's press release

For those that are unaware, iMovie is an app designed by Apple to help make movies and clips in a quick and easy way. It originally launched in June 2010, slowly adding more features over the years but has seen increased competition from social platforms like TikTok. 

"iMovie has empowered millions of people around the world to create and share their stories through video," said Apple vice president of worldwide product marketing. "This latest version of iMovie, featuring Storyboards and Magic Movie, simplifies video creation even further, and we think it will continue to inspire the next wave of video creators to dive in and get started."

The new iMovie 3.0 update is rolling out across the App Store globally now as a free update for devices running iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 or later.

Apple iMovie Storyboards

Storyboards in iMovie

(Image credit: Apple)

iMovie Movie Magic

Movie Magic in iMovie

(Image credit: Apple)

Additionally, Apple also announced that it has also updated Final Cut Pro to now support the importing of Storyboards and Magic Movie projects from iMovie. Similarly, Final Cut Pro on macOS has received a performance and graphical upgrade for Mac Studio, as part of version 10.6.2.

Most recently, Apple's new charger leaked ahead of its official reveal and is set to be revolutionary for iPhone and Apple Watch users

TOPICS
Phones
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.