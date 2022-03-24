Another Google Maps rival is launching on Android Auto

Here we go, it's time to try the Here WeGo Beta!

HERE WeGo BETA
Google Maps is easily the most popular navigation app on Android Auto, followed closely by Waze, but that hasn't stopped other companies from trying to take the navigation crown from Google.

TomTom is one such example, with a very competent navigation app, and now Here is entering the ring as well, by announcing its navigation app will start to support Android Auto natively. 

This is big news, as although you might not be familiar with Here's products, the company was actually recently crowned the best navigation system.

So now, Here WeGo is available on the Google Play Store now, but there's one proviso, this software is still in beta and has been built specifically to test before a finished version is released.

Don't expect everything to work perfectly – if you're after a painless experience then I'd suggest sticking to Google Maps or Waze for now.

The Android Auto version of c comes with all of the features you'd expect, including support for offline maps and navigation.

The app is very clearly still in the early days of testing, however, with an average rating of just 2.9 on the Play Store.

There are a number of complaints and one-star reviews, mostly relating to the UI and glitches. While the UI looks clean and easy to use, if you drive with no navigation setup, the main menu will cover half of the screen, therefore blocking a large area of the map.

Of course, we expect Here to fix all of these issues before the first official version of the app is released. In fact, the Play Store listing currently says, 'By joining the HERE WeGo Beta family, you get access to upcoming features, in advance. We're very excited to have you onboard and look forward to getting your feedback. Whether it's positive or negative — we want to know! Got a cool idea on making this app more personalised to your needs? Tell us today! We'll use your feedback to tweak or add features to the app – so let's explore together.'

So, if you're interested in shaping the future of the Here WeGo app, then download the beta today.

